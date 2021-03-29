Retina Consultants of America Continues Growth in South Carolina Adding 10th Practice
Carolina Retina Center Joins Elite National Alliance of Retina SpecialistsSOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, welcomes its 10th practice, Carolina Retina Center of Columbia, South Carolina to its esteemed group of retina practices. The addition of Carolina Retina Center bolsters RCA’s presence in central South Carolina, as they join forces with RCA’s existing partner practice Palmetto Retina Center. This milestone signifies the growth and success RCA has achieved since its founding just over 1 year ago.
“All of us at Palmetto Retina are thrilled to join Drs. Gross and Fishburne and their staff at Carolina Retina. Together, we will be better positioned to provide state of the art medical and surgical care for retinal diseases and continue our commitment to innovation through clinical research,” said W. Lloyd Clark, MD, President. “Our groups have co-existed in our community for decades and our collaboration will only make us stronger.”
Currently the following practices are part of the RCA family including, Retina Associates, P.A. of Kansas City, VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA, California Retina Consultants, Retina Consultants of Texas (formerly known as Retina Consultants of Houston), Retina Group of Florida, Retina Associates of Sarasota, Long Island Vitreoretinal Consultants, Retinal Consultants Serving Northern California, and Palmetto Retina Center. All these practices provide unparalleled patient care and research and are distinguished leaders within the specialty.
Carolina Retina Center, PA, carries the distinction as the first single subspecialty retina practice in Central South Carolina. Led by Drs. Jeffrey Gross and Barron Fishburne, patients are referred from nearly the entire state and parts of North Carolina. “Our core principle has been to provide exceptional care in a compassionate setting. Our patients and staff come first and that is also the vision of RCA and Palmetto Retina Center,” said Jeffrey Gross, MD, Founder and President of Carolina Retina Center, PA.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye-care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
About Carolina Retina Center
Carolina Retina Center, established as a center of excellence focused exclusively on disorders of the vitreous, retina, and macula, has participated in trials investigating new drugs and treatments for diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, central and branch retinal vein occlusion, uveitis and retinitis. Their work has been published in major journals, presented at national retina meetings around the world, and led to changes in the national preferred practice patterns for vitreoretinal treatments. For additional information on Carolina Retina Center, please visit
www.carolinaretinacenter.com
Andrea Morgan
Retina Consultants of America
+1 9172135506
