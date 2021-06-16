Archax Exchange and DigiShares announce partnership agreement

DigiShares - Building Bridges Between Traditional Finance and Blockchain Technology

DigiShares and Archax proudly announce a partnership where real estate backed tokens issued by DigiShares can be made available for trading on Archax Exchange

AALBORG, DENMARK, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiShares and Archax are proud to announce a new partnership where real estate backed tokens issued on the DigiShares tokenization platform can be made available for trading on Archax Exchange, the first FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) regulated digital securities exchange, based in London.

Key take-aways:

• The partnership ensures interoperability between the DigiShares and Archax platforms

• The partnership is expected to deliver accessibility, predictability, and security for investors in digital securities.

• Admittance to Archax allows investors to buy, sell and trade security tokens with greater liquidity and trading volume, and a high rate of security.

• This partnership also sets a solid foundation for DigiShares to continually expand the availability of its product offerings on a larger number of global markets.

This partnership signals the accelerating growth of both the Archax Exchange and DigiShares in the fast-growing security token and tokenization industry, as well as solidifying DigiShares’ position as a leading provider of white-label issuance platforms for real assets.

Claus Skaaning, CEO of DigiShares, “We view Archax as the leading regulated security token exchange in Europe and are proud of the partnership. We hope to provide Archax with a significant number of European-based high-end projects for admittance to their regulated exchange and look forward to the collaboration”.

Simon Barnby, CMO of Archax, “We view DigiShares as one of the leaders in the fast-growing tokenization industry and look forward to collaborate. We both share the same values and work together to further the quality, transparency, security and compliance of the digital assets and security token industry”.

About Archax Exchange

Archax is a global, regulated, digital asset exchange, brokerage and custodian based in London. Founded by experts from the financial markets world and backed by an accomplished advisory board, Archax offers a credible bridge between the blockchain-centric crypto community and the traditional investment space.

Archax is the first ever firm to receive FCA regulation as a digital securities exchange, custodian, and brokerage. It was also the first firm to be listed on the Cryptoasset Register as a VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider).

Archax has been designed specifically for institutional investors to trade in all types of digital assets, from cryptocurrencies to digital securities. It is built using existing, proven, resilient, scalable, high-performance exchange infrastructure, hosted in top-tier datacentre space, and integrated into existing institutional trading workflow.

Website: https://archax.com/

Twitter: @ArchaxEx https://twitter.com/ArchaxEx /

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/archaxex/

Telegram: https://t.me/archax

Medium: https://medium.com/archaxex

About DigiShares A/S

DigiShares is a leading provider of white-label tokenization solutions for real assets, including real estate. The company works with real estate developers, asset managers, and investment fund managers to digitize and automate processes, reduce administrative cost, get more control over the financing process, and achieve increased liquidity. The DigiShares platform has functionality for financing, corporate management, and trading.

Website: https://www.digishares.io

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digishares/

Twitter: @DigiSharesDK https://twitter.com/DigiSharesDK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigiSharesDK

Telegram: https://t.me/digishares