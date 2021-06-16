Global Boat Building Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Boat Building Market 2021-2030

Boat Building Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Boat Building Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global boat building market is expected to grow from $34.76 billion in 2020 to $37.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $48.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The increasing demand for recreational boats is anticipated to boost the demand for the boat building market.

The boat building market consists of sales of boats and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards or boatyards. Shipyards and boatyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building boats, including dinghies, hovercrafts, motorboats, rowboats, yachts, sailboats, and inflatable rubber boats. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The development of autonomous boats is gaining popularity in the boat building market. Top companies in the market are developing technologically advanced autonomous boats to maintain their position in a competitive business environment. For instance, in August 2020, Ocious Technology Ltd., an Australian public listed company, provided Australia with autonomous boats to watch out for refugees at sea. The company was awarded $5.5 billion by the Australian government’s Department of Defense for the development of autonomous unmanned surface vessels.

The global boat building market is further segmented based on type, propulsion, application and geography.

By Type: Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Military Boats, Others

By Propulsion: Motor Boats, Sail Boats

By Application: Private Use, Commercial Use, Military Use

By Geography: The global boat building market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Boat Building Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides boat building global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the boat building global market, boat building global market share, boat building global market players, boat building global market segments and geographies, boat building global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The boat building market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Boat Building Market Organizations Covered: Armstrong Marine USA Inc., Brunswick Corporation (BC), Survitec Group, Ancasta International Boat Sales Ltd, Metal Shark.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

