Exemplifi partners with Optimizely to help unlock the digital potential of companies

Exemplifi partners with Optimizely to enhance its enterprise solutions that deliver performance, great user experiences and build lasting brand recognition.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi today announced it has entered into a partnership with Optimizely (formerly Episerver), to create data-driven digital experiences that unlock the online potential of companies.
Exemplifi is a leader in building enterprise websites. The sites that Exemplifi builds for its clients operate within a complex marketing tech ecosystem. They are built to personalize user experiences, convert leads effectively, navigate sophisticated customer journeys, and measure marketing performance.
“Optimizely (formerly Episerver) is the leader in helping companies design and deliver a solid digital experience to their customers. It is a product that is built keeping in mind both the developers and their target audience,” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “They have a product that works seamlessly with front-end and back-end systems, allowing developers to create, test and provide agile solutions. Their strong data-driven platform and real-time analytics helps build websites that create unique and tailored customer experiences''
He continued, “As a company based in San Francisco, we have many tech clients. We are excited to partner with Optimizely as it is a great fit to our solutions line-up and gives us a new offering we can provide to our clients. We have been at the forefront of delivering modern enterprise websites for some time now. With Optimizely, we are excited to be able to add a fast-paced new depth of “customer-driven” enhancements to our client’s websites.”
Exemplifi serves diverse industries and has helped clients navigate complex consumer journeys, operate in multiple countries and tackle regulatory challenges. It offers industry-specific solutions in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, insurance and B2B.
