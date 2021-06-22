SemiCab’s Collaborative Transportation Platform named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers List
SemiCab is creating long-term sustainability in freight. The industry is taking note, as they’ve been named to the Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers List
We’re honored to receive recognition of our dedication to bringing system-wide improvements to the freight industry that will have a direct impact on green initiatives for companies big and small.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, has named SemiCab Inc., North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, to the 2021 Top Green Providers list.
— Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab Founder & CEO
Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.
"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year’s award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry.”
The U.S. trucking industry is loaded with waste. 440 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions can be associated with U.S. medium- and heavy-duty freight annually. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, trucking, along with air and water-based transport, accounts for 16 percent of all corporate greenhouse gas emissions. Considering many of the miles leading to this pollution are empty, making a change is crucial, now more than ever. SemiCab is focused on making that change.
SemiCab founder, Ajesh Kapoor explains, “We’re past the point of no return, and our environment can no longer be ignored; focusing on sustainability isn’t a perk, it’s a necessity. We’re honored to receive this distinction highlighting our dedication to bringing system-wide improvements to the freight industry that will have a direct impact on green initiatives for companies big and small.”
SemiCab has created a freight ecosystem where everyone, including the environment, wins. They offer a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks and eliminate empty miles. Whereas traditional and digital freight brokers are focused on the market-price-based matching of individual point-to-point spot loads, SemiCab focuses on overall network efficiency. How? Through multi-enterprise collaboration powered by SemiCab’s Orchestrated Collaboration™.
Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in the June 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Green Providers. And visit www.semicab.com for more information on SemiCab.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a digital freight ecosystem built to help shippers, carriers, and brokers alike—that’s what makes SemiCab a Collaborative Transportation Platform. SemiCab facilitates communication, enables collaboration, and brings much-needed transparency to the freight industry. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to create visibility. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and proprietary optimization models. By taking advantage of modern technology and advanced optimization techniques, SemiCab creates efficient round-trip capacity and increases the utilization of private and dedicated fleets. The result? Shippers pay less and carriers and drivers make more. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com.
SemiCab, Inc.
