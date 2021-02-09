SemiCab, North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, finishes 2020 strong & blazes a path for the future
As capacity shortages challenge shippers, we’re here to help them secure predictable, reliable, and efficient capacity.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab, a cloud-based digital freight ecosystem, today announced a year of record growth that included rapid community expansion, thriving partnerships, and strong industry accolades.
— Jagan Reddy, co-founder of SemiCab
Despite a challenging economic environment, SemiCab grew its user community of shippers and carriers threefold year-over-year and increased the average number of loads per day available on its platform to 100k. The company also forged new partnerships with premier technology providers and released an innovative app that enables on-the-go shippers to instantly book a load without back-and-forth negotiations.
With volatility in the freight industry expected to continue throughout 2021, and more and more shippers looking for ways to access efficient one-way capacity, increase the utilization of their private and dedicated fleets, and adhere to stricter sustainability practices by reducing waste in transportation, the need for shippers, carriers, and brokers to collaborate is more pressing than ever.
“2020 was pivotal in showing the SemiCab team that a collaborative approach is what the freight industry needs in order to survive the unpredictability of the space,” said Jagan Reddy, Chief Community Officer of SemiCab. “As capacity shortages continue to challenge shippers, we’re well positioned to help them secure predictable, reliable, and efficient capacity that they would not be able to locate through other resources.”
Additional 2020 highlights include:
A Growing Investor and Partner Ecosystem
● SemiCab received tremendous support from investors - large and small - and successfully closed two rounds of funding during the calendar year, which included a strategic corporate investment.
● SemiCab expanded its partnerships with leading technology providers and transportation companies, including Oracle and Blue Yonder.
Industry Recognition
● Gartner named SemiCab a Cool Vendor in their April 2020 “Cool Vendors in Supply Chain” report.
● SemiCab received mention in the Gartner report: “How Digitized Freight Platforms and Other Transportation Technologies Can Help With Current Domestic Transportation Capacity Challenges” report.
● Only SemiCab was recognized as a Representative Vendor in North America for Collaborative Transportation Platforms in the October 2020 "Market Guide for Digital Freight Models for Road Transportation” report.
“We are really excited to be recognized by Gartner as the only Collaborative Transportation Platform in North America in the 2020 Market Guide for Digital Freight Models for Road Transportation,” said Ajesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, SemiCab. “We know that our ability to bring shippers together to identify efficiencies across networks and use our proprietary Predictive Optimization technology to find complementary lanes, converting traditional one-way moves into more collaborative round trips, is truly unique. We believe this recognition confirms that the industry agrees. We are expecting a busy year ahead.”
To view a complimentary copy of the Gartner "Market Guide for Digital Freight Models for Road Transportation” report, click here or email your request to info@semicab.com.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a digital freight ecosystem built to help shippers, carriers, and brokers alike—that’s what makes SemiCab a Collaborative Transportation Platform. SemiCab facilitates communication, enables collaboration, and brings much-needed transparency to the long-haul freight industry. To create visibility, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and proprietary optimization models. By taking advantage of modern technology and advanced optimization techniques, SemiCab creates efficient one-way capacity and increases the utilization of private and dedicated fleets. The result? Shippers pay less and carriers and drivers make more. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
