Creating a better future for kids: Dr. Tim Jordan M.D.
Through his extensive work, Dr. Tim Jordan aims to guide young kids on how to become strong leaders and better selves.
After practicing medicine for a few years, I decided to do my specialty and have been a practicing counselor for over 30 years. With more than 30 years of experience as a developmental pediatrician, Dr. Tim Jordan is an expert on parenting girls by providing practical, common-sense guidance to children and parents worldwide. He guides girls to become strong leaders and their best selves.
Dr. Jordan works with girls aged 8 to 25 through his private practice, support groups, school programs and with his unique personal growth and leadership development retreats and summer camps. He is also the founder of Camp Weloki for Girls. In Dr. Jordan’s own words, he likes “to do things differently.” This approach helps him enjoy his work and give clients a unique experience in his field.
“I’m an anomaly. I’m a pediatrician by background, but I did a two-year fellowship in developmental and behavioral pediatrics. After practicing medicine for a few years, I decided to do my specialty and have been a practicing counselor for over 30 years. My wife and I taught parenting classes for over 20 years. This summer will mark our 30th year of hosting summer camps and weekend retreats for girls. We have school camps, and I’ve written six books. I have a blog and podcast, Raising Daughters. I have been presenting to parents and professionals for over 30 years, including 18 different countries, “said Jordan, speaking on the Billionaires in Boxers Global Podcast with Phil Pelucha.
Dr. Jordan counsels girls on issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, friendship issues, and finding their purpose. The issues confronting parents has changed over the past 30 years. For example, one of the dilemmas many parents face is what age they allow their children to start using social media. Jordan believes that there is no set answer to this.
“I don’t believe in a formula. But after interacting with girls at camps, I can tell you they are not ready until they are in high school and have demonstrated a good track record of being mature, responsible, handling friendship dramas, and not being impulsive. If they haven’t shown these qualities, they don’t have the ability to handle the pressures from social media. I don’t think social media causes problems, but it amplifies them. I see kids as young as ten who cry when they realize that their friend didn’t invite them to a party. They just aren’t ready at young ages,” said Jordan.
In the modern age, attitudes towards seeking help for mental health, depression, and anxiety have become more open. While this is a good thing as it allows people to gain support for their problems, Jordan believes that the public needs to be wary of misdiagnoses.
“My experience backed up by research tells me that the levels of depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and suicide have gone up in the last 30 years, drastically in the last 10 years. Girls are more stressed, and there is more pressure on them in general. I find that many of the girls diagnosed with depression or anxiety disorder come into my office have experienced adversities that they weren’t equipped to handle; what they mostly need are tools to help them cope rather than medication,” said Jordan.
Dr. Jordan’s latest book, She Leads: A Practical Guide for Raising Girls Who Advocate, Influence and Lead describes leadership qualities that are most in need today and the practical strategies parents can immediately use to help their girls develop these traits.
