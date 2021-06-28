Greg Castano: Redefining The News And Content Creation Industry
Greg Castano is the founder of News Direct, a holistic platform that delivers carefully vetted new solutions.
We help people get to the result in the simplest, fastest, most secure, & cost-effective way. We have simplified the process. The complexity is our problem; the end product for clients will be simple.”NORWALK , CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES , June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly four decades of communications industry experience under his belt, Gregg Castano, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of News Direct, is redefining the content and news distribution industry.
— Gregg Castano
News Direct is a holistic platform that delivers carefully-vetted new solutions which align with the Digital Age distribution needs of today’s Public Relations and Corporate Communications professionals.
“My intention in founding News Direct was to modernize a business model which had grown complacent and reliant on technology that was no longer efficient, such as digital and cloud-based technology. As a result, we have created a custom-built software platform, evolving from a service to a SaaS model and modernizing the user experience in terms of the content you put out and what you pay for the distribution of the content,” said Castano, speaking to Phil Pelucha on the Billionaires in Boxers Global podcast.
Castano’s involvement in communications started as a young adult after he graduated from Fordham University in the early 1980s, and he has experienced many industry changes in that time.
“Several months after finishing college, I joined Business Wire. Practically since I was a child, I have been involved in the industry, and I’ve seen this industry grow and evolve from the pre-internet and dial-up stage. When I started, Fax machines had giant paper rolls, or content had to be sent via messenger. The wire used landlines to distribute content to newsrooms throughout the country. Then, the internet came along and changed everything. The world now keeps evolving,” said Castano.
Amidst the fourth industrial revolution, many in the communications industry have experienced significant challenges due to an inability to adapt and be open to innovation. One of the key characteristics that set News Direct apart from industry competitors is its ability to adapt to and embrace industry trends continually. Through constant innovation, News Direct has offered quality offerings, generated quality services, and made the process more time, quality, and cost-effective.
“There is no other platform that does things the way we do it. Our competitors have hundreds of people worldwide who re-format the content to be suitable for the wire. We don’t need any editors or technologists because we use the cloud and a self-directed service model. By eliminating employees and office equipment, we have removed costs immediately. This allows us to price the service affordably and in a unique way,” said Castano.
News Direct understands the importance of creating multi-media press releases in the modern-day, especially when research points to the fact that millennials prefer multi-media compared to traditional print media, with video content appealing to them the most.
“We allow you to embed video from video hosting platforms onto our platform. We are driving them back to your YouTube channel, and you get the advantage of the traffic driving back to your proprietary piece of real estate. By sending it out via a newswire, the content is instantly trusted, and people know that it will not be fake news and understand that it has been vetted as a legitimate source,” said Castano.
News Direct aims to continue to innovate, producing new functionality that will help keep them abreast of how people work.
“We will help people get to the result in the simplest, fastest, most secure, efficient, and cost-effective way possible. Therefore, we have simplified the process. The complexity is our problem, especially, but the end product for clients will be simple,” said Castano.
