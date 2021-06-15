Fear Less, Sell More – Find Your Courage and Make Millions
New Book by Academy Award Winner and Executive Recruiter Shares Unprecedented Sales Methodology for the Ultimate Sales SuccessLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While there are countless sales books saturating the marketplace, an innovated new book has just been released, revolutionizing the sales process. Fear Less, Sell More is based on a methodology that author Tom Stern developed, not only increasing his confidence, but enabling him to succeed in the lucrative entertainment industry and own a successful executive search company for over a quarter of a century. In Fear Less, Sell More Tom’s goal is to help others achieve success in sales and realize their dreams by overcoming their fears. And the new book is an entertaining read where the author, based on his own personal career uses unique insights into the psychology behind selling that can bolster the success of any sales professional.
“Fear Less, Sell More will help you leave your anxiety in the rearview mirror and have the sales career of your dreams,” said Thomas Stern, Author and CEO Stern Executive Search. “The book uses a fictional story, humor and a conversational approach to making friends with fear and the reviews so far have been outstanding.”
Fear Less, Sell More benefits readers looking to improve or exceed an already successful career in sales with several key takeaways. One key takeaway and a catalyst for sales success, is the book truly dives into how to manage sales anxiety and author Tom Stern shares his own personal experience as well. Readers will also learn to how fear is your “frenemy,” how to fight sales fear with fun, the act of sales and most importantly the balance of happiness. Fear and anxiety are a huge part behind lack of sales success and author Tom Stern not only conquers this but addresses every aspect. Not only including an enthusiastic forward from Jay Leno, Fear Less, Sell More will unquestionably be the next sales bible found in every hotel room across the planet.
“I’ve known Tom for fifty years and have never seen anyone work the phone with his mastery,” said Greg Feldman, Co-Executive Chairman, Wellspring Capital. “This book gives some real clues to the secret of his success.”
About Thomas Stern
Author Tom Stern has been the CEO of his successful executive recruiting firm for over 25 years with many national and international clients including include: Accenture, Bain & Company, Coca Cola, Sony Pictures, Sutherland Global Services, NBCUniversal to name a few. In addition to running Stern Executive Search, Tom created the nationally syndicated comic strip CEO Dad, the successful syndicated national radio talk-show host of "Opportunity Knocks," and was a frequent contributing humorist to NPR's Marketplace. He was formally a writer/ producer for HBO and wrote the final draft of their academy award-winning animated short The Moon and the Sun. In addition, he was president of a division of Spotlight Enterprises whose clients included Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, and Bill Maher. For additional information, to purchase the book, or inquire regarding consulting services, please visit: https://tomsterncentral.com.
Michele Smith
M Communications
+1 9173401127
email us here