Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,352 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Six Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2021, to act on these bills.

  • CS/CS/SB 272 – Rare Disease Advisory Council
  • CS/SB 628 – Urban Agriculture
  • CS/CS/SB 838 – Clerks of the Circuit Court
  • CS/HB 183 – The Office of Minority Health and Health Equity
  • HB 7009 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 7033 – The Task Force on Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Six Bills from the Florida Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.