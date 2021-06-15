Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,354 in the last 365 days.

San Diego Court back to normal today, other courts opening

(Subscription required) In an announcement Monday afternoon, the court said, “Public access will generally revert to prepandemic levels while many of the recently introduced online and remote options will remain available.”

You just read:

San Diego Court back to normal today, other courts opening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.