Guardsman from Troy promoted to staff sergeant

WAVERLY, Tenn. – Terri Doughten, a Troy native and Tennessee National Guardsman with Waverly’s Detachment 1, 267th Military Police Company, was promoted to staff sergeant during a ceremony on June 6.

Doughten, a military policeman and former chaplain’s assistant, is also the new readiness noncommissioned officer for Waverly’s National Guard Armory. In her new role, she will be responsible for the training and readiness of nearly 50 Soldiers assigned to the Waverly unit.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity,” said Doughten. “This promotion was unexpected, but I am committed to exceed everything expected of me.”

Prior to her new role and responsibilities, Doughten was assigned to Dyersburg’s 168th Military Police Battalion where she was the unit property book officer. From November 2019 to September 2020, she was deployed to Taji, Iraq, with the 168th as a religious affairs specialist providing religious support to more than 4,500 base personnel.

“I believe I had one of the best jobs while deployed,” said Doughten. “The impact I had on Soldiers in Iraq could be seen every day while leading worship events.”

Doughten graduated from Obion County High School in 2015 and is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee at Martin, with a focus in Agriculture Business. She aspires to be a command sergeant major before retiring from the military.