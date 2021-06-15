Sen. Steven Roberts Hosts Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announces he will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the O’Fallon Park Rec Complex YMCA. Senator Roberts has organized the clinic in cooperation with Dr. Melissa Nash, Affinia Healthcare and the YMCA.

“While things are beginning to get back to normal, it’s important to recognize that the pandemic is still ongoing,” Sen. Roberts said. “With that in mind, I encourage all St. Louisans who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine to register for this clinic. By taking the simple and safe step of getting vaccinated, we can protect not only ourselves, but those around us and finally put an end to this pandemic.”

The vaccination site is located at 4343 W. Florissant Ave. in St. Louis. Individuals ages 12 and up are welcome to attend. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 573-751-4415.

###