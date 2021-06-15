Revenue to Host Free Webinar for New Businesses June 29

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue will host a free webinar catered toward new business owners June 29 at 9 am Central time.

Participants will learn which state taxes apply to their businesses and how to get started properly. They can also ask department staff any questions they may have. You can register for the webinar here.

The June 29 webinar is part of a series of webinars the department offers each month to give the public an opportunity to learn more about specific tax topics and ask questions. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are also available on Revenue’s website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

