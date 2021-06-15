Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of Rulemaking Hearing- Repeal of Rule 96

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 03:18pm

The Department of Revenue will host a rulemaking hearing on the repeal of Rule 96 on August 17, 2021 at 9 am, Central Time in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Andrew Jackson Building in Nashville, at 500 Deaderick Street.

For more information, see the event listing here.

