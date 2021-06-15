Electric vehicles featured at tailgate party

BISMARCK, N.D. — Car enthusiasts are invited to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle (EV) at the EV Tailgate Party on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. Hosted by Capital Electric Cooperative (CEC) and the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), the free, family-friendly event will be held in the parking lot west of the NDDOT on the North Dakota capitol grounds. The EV Tailgate Party aims to raise awareness of the availability, capabilities and benefits of EVs. Attendees will get an up-close look at some of the latest EVs on the market and have an opportunity to visit with EV owners about their experiences. Throughout the event, Border States will serve free burgers and brats.

“Over the next ten years, automakers are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the research, development and marketing of electric vehicles. It’s a changing landscape, and it’s coming faster than you think,” says CEC Energy Services Manager Josh Schaffner. “Capital Electric already has EV charging programs in place, and the co-op is working with NDDOT to establish a local and statewide charging network. Our team is working hard to stay up-to-speed on the latest and greatest in the EV industry. And, we’re here to share that information with our members.”

A variety of EVs and other modes of electric transportation will be on display, including CEC’s Chevrolet BOLT, Lignite Energy Council’s Tesla Model X, Bismarck Motor Company’s Volkswagen ID.4 and Bird electric scooters.

“It’s an exciting time in transportation as electric vehicles are fast becoming the ride of the future. More people are plugging in than ever before,” says NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Right now, EVs are considered an alternate form of transportation, but with the growing popularity they could eventually become the new normal."

The event is sponsored by Border States, the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Lignite Energy Council, DriveElectricND, WESCO Distributing, Puklich Chevrolet and National Information Solutions Cooperative.