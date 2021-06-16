Sustainable Food, Advanced Farming Techniques, Investing in Cities: GME Innotainment, Inc. (Stock Symbol: GMEV)
GME INNOTAINMENT, INC (OTCMKTS:GMEV)
We share the excitement created by this successful venture and I understand that further enquiries are being made for more joint ventures in the Alberta region”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Food, Advanced Farming Techniques, Investing in Cities: GME Innotainment, Inc. (Stock Symbol: GMEV)
— Yves R. Michel, CEO of GMEV
Advanced Farming Strategies Focused on Highest Quality Standards.
Licensed to Market and Maintain Versatile Use Water Purification System.
First Harvest Completed On-Target with Very Positive Consumer Feedback.
Joint Agreement with Econic to Deploy Indoor Farming Technologies.
GME Innotainment, Inc. (GMEV) through its subsidiary, Foundation Farms, Corp., embraces today's key consumer food demands —optimized nutritional content, source traceability, organic production without pesticides, and environmental sustainability. GMEV is committed to further establishing the AeroPod Production Systems across the country and is a licensed partner and acquirer of revenue-generating farming technologies and operations World-Wide. GMEV aspires to produce food at the highest quality with the lowest environmental costs.
GMEV also holds the license to market, sell and maintain a unique patented water purification and filtration system that is customizable and available in both mobile and stationary configurations. The Water Purification Unit (WPU) is designed to be both an emergency response water delivery system, as well as, a permanent solution for drinkable water. The versatile WPU is poised to address the global challenges associated with clean water within many of these target markets: agriculture, aquaculture, disaster response and relief, emergency preparedness, laundry services, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, marine, mining municipal and government, non-government organizations, correctional facilities, hotels and resorts, institutions of higher learning, public and private water authorities.
GMEV Subsidiary Foundation Farms Reports On-Target First Harvest
On June 3rd GMEV reported a successful on-target first harvest at the company's E-ROOTS CENTRE located in the Red Deer, Alberta area. GMEV management commented that the crop grew and matured even faster than expected using the E-ROOTS system. From seed to harvest took only 21 days. Market acceptance of the final products has been overwhelmingly positive with consumers reporting exceptional quality and taste.
Plans are underway to double the production capacity of the existing Red Deer area vertical farm facility. GMEV management has reported that the experience with this first crop has already confirmed earlier projections that the company's capital cost recovery on each E-ROOTS Centres is as short as six months. Word of this success is spreading and as a result GMEV is getting serious joint venture partnership enquiries from Minneapolis, New York, Toronto, and the Caribbean.
A recent Ontario Greenbelt Foundation report indicated that current global investment in vertical farms is estimated at US$3.1 billion with about a third of that taking place in North America. In the GMEV Foundation Farms joint venture business model, the Company’s own capital requirements are minimal. Using the language of agriculture, GMEV seed for each project is the E-ROOTS technology and operating expertise, the joint venture partner seeds the capital requirements and both parties reap a bountiful harvest as demonstrated by the quick capital cost recovery.
GMEV Announces Production of First Leafy Greens Crop
On May 6th GMEV announced that production of the first crop of leafy greens has begun in the company's Red Deer area plant. Installation and commissioning of facilities was completed right on schedule. This is a reflection of the accelerated crop growth that takes place on each GMEV E-ROOTS vertical farm.
To celebrate the launch of this new phase in the company's evolution, GMEV management has also launched a new website- foundationfarms2021.com. The new site provides enough information for visitors to catch the vision and there is even a portal for inviting joint venture farm partners into the business of building and operating E-ROOTS CENTRES around the world.
Also, GMEV E-ROOTS CENTRES will buy other locally grown food products from farmers wholesale and then package, market, and distribute the locally grown food products to corporations, families, schools, restaurants, caterers, sports teams, and stores, maintaining economic growth in the community. These E-ROOTS CENTRES will develop health food brands utilizing local produce to promote nutritious diets. Mechanisms for dispatch and delivery logistics are included.
GMEV Joins Forces with Econic to Deploy Their Indoor Farming Tech
On February 23rd GMEV and ZA Group Inc. (OTC PINK:ZAAG) jointly announced that their respective subsidiaries, Foundation Farms (GMEV subsidiary) and Econic (ZAAG subsidiary) have verbally agreed to collaborate in the manufacturing and deployment of their respective indoor farming technologies.
Econic, owner of a 15,000 square foot manufacturing facility builds, owns and operates containerized grow pods for the production of cannabis medical products. The GMEV Foundation Farms business is to build, own, and operate indoor vertical farms for the production of leafy greens and associated food products. The collaborative arrangement will provide opportunities for mutual capital cost savings in both equipment procurement and assembly labor. Key components of the respective technologies such as LED lighting systems, pumps and controls and tanks are common to both companies. Secondly, both companies intend to share their respective market opportunities.
In a joint statement, Ed Kroeker, CEO of GMEV Foundation Farms and Wade Eno, CEO of ZAAG Econic excitedly shared that, "Our collaborative sharing arrangement, while simple in structure, will serve to multiply our growth potentials."
Yves R. Michel, GMEV CEO commented that "It is a great opportunity for two companies with diverse, but complimentary, business goals to share critical resources in a manner that catapults both partners into the upper tier of business success, within their respective sectors," and John Morgan, President of ZAAG added, "We have two companies with green technologies that understand how the world of nature harnesses symbiosis to achieve success and who share the same vision for corporate success through collaborative arrangements."
For more information on GME Innotainment, Inc. (GMEV)visit: www.srcorpgroup.com or
www.foundationfarms2021.com/
