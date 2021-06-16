Comedian Lori Hamilton advises you to leverage your laziness

Lori Hamilton Lori Hamilton's Hardship into Happiness

Her latest newsletter offers insight on how to stop setting yourself up for failure

A little change each day can add up to something big. And if it doesn't, that's okay too!” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian Lori Hamilton has offered many insights for living your best life, not just as a creative or an entrepreneur, but as a human. This month, Hamilton shared about recognizing your limitations and learning how to ease your way to a better life. As the summer heat progresses, use your inertia and desire to get back to lounging to get things done.Lori suggests two main steps to accomplishing more through doing less.1. Tie your new habit that you want to develop to an existing habit.2. Do less than you can each day.By doing things the easiest way you can, you actually end up maintaining a higher level of energy and building up more confidence in yourself and your abilities, both of which lead to more consistent success.Lori recommends taking your goals and breaking them down into all the steps that will be needed to accomplish them. After you have a clearer picture, proceed to do the easiest steps you can, only a few of them, and then move on with your day. Why does taking the easy way work?According to research, it builds your happiness and sense of progress, which encourages you to continue working towards the goal. It also increases your self-confidence by consistently proving that you can trust yourself to accomplish what you say you’re going to accomplish. Additionally, it keeps you from overworking yourself, allowing you more energy to come back and work on the same thing tomorrow.About Lori…Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 55 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com

