Report provides buyers insight into platform providers and their capabilities

SEEBURGER Recognized in Report on Integration Platforms by Independent Research FirmATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEEBURGER, global leader in accelerating business processes with business integration solutions, is pleased to be named in analyst firm Forrester’s Now Tech: Integration Platforms, Q2 2021 report. The report includes 40 integration platform providers, with an overview of each provider’s main platform functionality.
The report, targeted to application development and delivery professionals, provides information on integration platform vendors of varying size, functionality, geography and vertical focus. According to Forrester, integration platforms can be used to “create unified customer experiences, deliver digital products and services, and gain better control over data security and governance.” * Now Tech: Integration Platforms was created to help readers understand “the value they can expect from an integration platform provider and select vendors based on size and functionality.” The analysis of the integration platforms market found in the report is based on these two factors.
“We appreciate the value Forrester’s Now Tech report has for customers trying to wade through the various vendors in the integration space,” said Axel Haas, Co-CEO, SEEBURGER. “We believe it brings to light that not all integration platforms are the same, and the right fit can be critical to success for today’s business. The SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite unites API, EAI, MFT, EDI, B2B and more, all from a single platform that’s built for cloud, enabling companies to share data across their ecosystems and propel innovation.”
Based on annual category revenue, SEEBURGER is one of 16 midsize ($30M to $200M) vendors in the report. There are nine vendors categorized as large (>$200M) and 15 as small (<$30M) also included.
The report attributes one or more of five functionality segments to each vendor: focused iPaaS, enterprise iPaaS, iPaaS for citizen integration, iPaaS for event-driven architecture and connected intelligence integration. SEEBURGER’s primary functionality segment, Enterprise iPaaS, is described in the report as solving a “broader and more complex set of integration scenarios than [focused iPaaS], including some B2B integration and connectors to on-premises applications.”
About SEEBURGER SEEBURGER Integration accelerates business for our customers and partners. Our unified, agile, scalable integration platform, the SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS), networks systems and applications so that the right data, in the right format, gets to the right place at the right time, securely – within and between companies. BIS includes B2B, EDI, MFT, EAI and API integration functionality available on any cloud, as hybrid or on-premises deployments. Today, as companies across the globe depend on unobstructed data flows, SEEBURGER Integration delivers, for more than 10,000 customers in diverse industries and more than 50 countries.
*Forrester, Now Tech: Integration Platforms, Q2, 2021, Forrester’s Overview of 40 Integration Platform Providers, by David Mooter and Mochele Goetz, Chris Gardner, John Bratincevic, Sarah Morana, Kara Hartig, May 24, 2021.
Now Tech: Integration Platforms, Q2, 2021, Forrester’s Overview of 40 Integration Platform Providers, by David Mooter and Mochele Goetz, Chris Gardner, John Bratincevic, Sarah Morana, Kara Hartig, May 24, 2021. To view the report, visit forrester.com.
