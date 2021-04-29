SEEBURGER to Provide API Connectivity and Modernize Integration for MAGID
SEEBURGER is pleased to announce that Magid Glove & Safety will utilize SEEBURGER Integration as part of its modernization initiatives.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEEBURGER, global leader in accelerating business processes with business integration solutions, is pleased to announce that Magid Glove & Safety will utilize SEEBURGER Integration as part of its modernization initiatives. SEEBURGER’s API connectivity and B2B/EDI capability will help Magid to streamline and standardize API connections to B2B procurement platforms and other business-critical endpoints.
At the core of SEEBURGER Integration is SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS), which incorporates multiple integration scenarios in the cloud, on-premises and hybrid, to provide seamless flow of information between companies and across ecosystems.
For Magid, a modern integration solution is part of its goals to drive higher revenues and to gain market share.
“When we decided to update our aging EDI infrastructure, we looked for a platform that would provide more options for integration than just EDI,” said Bill Mathews, Vice President Information Technology at Magid. “The SEEBURGER platform will allow us to more rapidly onboard our customers with the flexibility to connect via API, EDI, or managed file transfer. It fits our needs perfectly for now and the future.”
“SEEBURGER understands that many customers in today’s digital marketplace must plan and execute new strategies to digitize, integrate discrete back-end systems and modernize legacy EDI systems,” said Brent Tisdale Vice President Digital Transformation Sales, SEEBURGER. “We are excited to work alongside Magid to assist them in meeting their hybrid integration goals.”
“We appreciate Magid putting its trust in our solutions,” said Axel Haas, Co-CEO, SEEBURGER. “We keep our platform on the cutting edge of integration technology, so that our customers are able to connect, integrate and accelerate their businesses.”
About Magid
Since 1946, fourth-generation and family-owned, Magid leads the safety industry with revolutionary innovations in PPE, a team of safety experts, skilled in-house manufacturing, and a worldwide network of suppliers. We source or develop everything you need to keep your workers safe at competitive prices. Providing true expertise and personalized service, we answer your questions, conduct onsite assessments, and tackle your toughest safety challenges. At Magid, safety isn’t just a job, it’s our legacy! For more information, contact us at 800-444-8030 or visit Magidglove.com.
About SEEBURGER
SEEBURGER Integration accelerates business for our customers and partners. Our unified, agile, scalable integration platform, the SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS), networks systems and applications so that the right data, in the right format, gets to the right place at the right time, securely – within and between companies. BIS includes B2B, EDI, MFT, EAI and API integration functionality available on any cloud, as hybrid or on-premises deployments. Today, as companies across the globe depend on unobstructed data flows, SEEBURGER Integration delivers, for more than 10,000 customers in diverse industries and more than 50 countries.
