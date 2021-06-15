Attorney General Schmitt Opposes Reinstatement of Overreaching WOTUS Rule in Letter to EPA, Army Corps of Engineers

Jun 15, 2021, 12:48 PM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, opposing their recent move to reconsider the more limited Navigable Waters Protection Rule, a President Trump-era rule that reversed the 2015 Obama-era Waters of the United States rule.