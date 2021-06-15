I-376 Parkway East Bridge Inspection Underway in Wilkinsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing I-376 (Parkway East) bridge inspection activities in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, June 15-17 weather permitting.

Crews will conduct bridge inspection work on I-376 over Ardmore Boulevard (Routes 8/30) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Ardmore Boulevard. No restrictions will occur on I-376.

Crews from The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

