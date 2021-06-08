Open Letter to all Americans/Residents of USA to join Best Cure Foundation, TeamBest Global & Proud American Party
Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of BCF/TBG/PAP on reducing death & suffering from Cancer/Cardiac/Diabetes/Obesity/Infectious/Other diseases by 50% plusWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the next three months during Summer 2021, and possibly into early Fall of 2021, the world will be debating and researching to discover the true origin(s) of the COVID-19 virus.
We are all — the entire world population — in this quagmire because of the global corruption, corrupt intent, behavior, corrupt and dysfunctional governments/global organizations, that suck up so much of our resources, funding, efforts and energy, but with the end result of 175 million plus infected and 3.7 million plus deaths in every corner of the world.
For more than 15 years, since the founding of Best Cure Foundation, I have written to Global Leaders, USA Presidents/First Ladies, all Senators and Congressman, as well as letters to various CEOs, about my Global Healthcare Delivery System, free of corruption, with goal to reduce death and suffering by 50% or more — without a single response from anyone.
USA Democrats say that the Republicans are bad, and vice versa, but they are both speaking the truth, for once. Almost all Independents, 50% of Democrats and Republicans, are Centrists — unfortunately, they do not have a party to promote their Centrist views.
Therefore, nearly 10 years ago, I formed the Proud American Party (PAP) to promote the Centrist views/policies and represent them. PAP's Primary Focuses are Education and Healthcare. Everyone deserves the best healthcare. “Health is wealth, a healthy person has many many wishes, but a sick person has only one — to be healthy." In 1991, then Congressman Harris Wofford stated that, “If criminals have the right to a lawyer, I think working Americans should have the right to a doctor... I’m Harris Wofford, and I believe there is nothing more fundamental than the right to see a doctor when you’re sick.” Late Senator Ted Kennedy called our system of healthcare in reality “a disease care system“.
Education is the most effective way to eliminate poverty and promote global understanding and peace. It is said that, “a College Education should not be a 'debt
sentence' to our young adults for life.“
Recently, I wrote again about my plans for USA Education and Healthcare to President Joseph R. Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and all members of the USA Congress and Governors — with no response from anyone.
BCF and TBG have a plan for the Best Global Healthcare Delivery, a 15 trillion USD annual economy, growing at a rate of 10% per year due to cost and population increases.
Best Cure Foundation’s main goals are:
1. Provide purified drinking water and affordable/accessible sewer systems to every corner of the world by the end of next decade. This has the potential to reduce death and suffering significantly in many parts of the world, including infectious diseases.
2. Reduce the death and suffering from Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes, Infectious and all other diseases by 50% or more, by the end of next decade, using a Best Cure Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection & Effective Treatment for Total Cure. This Best Cure Proactive Healthcare Delivery System will have full transparency of Clinical Outcome, Benefits and Cost.
3. Establish the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System’s network of Hub & Spoke Models as outlined above, with Express & Mobile Clinics linked to General and Multi-Specialty Medical Centers.
4. In memory of my mother, I created a division of BCF named “3E – Education, Empowerment & Equality” to promote women and the underprivileged.
5. In memory of my father, I launched the “Global War on Cancer” on April 29th, 2015. In recognition of my efforts, Harvard Medical School organized an annual Global Health Cancer Catalyst Summit starting from April 29th, 2016, and I have been a keynote speaker at the summit during the intervening years.
Since its inception, BCF and TBG Companies have been supported by me personally. This year, I plan to seek major donations and/or low interest loans to promote the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System, consisting of Best Cure Health System and Best Cure Insurance (Nonprofit NGOs) linked with Best Medical Real Estate Investment Trust, Best Medical Capital and TeamBest Global (a manufacturing company), all these three are For-Profit Public Entities.
Best Cure Foundation will operate Best Cure Health System (BCHS) and Best Cure Insurance (BCI). TBG Companies, publicly traded, will manufacture all technologies, products, devices and drugs, and will provide to BCHS. Best Medical Real Estate Investment Trust, will own and maintain all infrastructures, leased to BCF, as a publicly traded REIT company. In addition, Best Medical Capital, publicly traded company, will lease all technologies, maintain and service for the BCHS/BCF. Best Cure Research, a nonprofit entity, will conduct all clinical trials, own IP and license them to TBG and BCHS/BCF, while funding all the costs associated with this.
My Fellow Americans, most of us think that all politicians are corrupt and care only about self-enrichment and promotion. As long as we have systemic global corruption, dictatorships or dictatorships-under-the name-of-democracy, the world will continue to suffer — with many hundreds of millions of citizens in poverty, without adequate healthcare/education/job training and jobs — causing hundreds of millions suffering from various diseases, malnutrition, lack of adequate care and respect for newborns and their mothers, and most will succumb to death.
Please join me in supporting Proud American Party, Best Cure Foundation and TeamBest Global Group of Companies to promote the above goals! As of now, I am simply a "one man army", trying to follow in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, President John F. Kennedy and others.
Best wishes, be safe and healthy — always remembering that health is wealth!
