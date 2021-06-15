Free Webinar - Partners Not Vendors – Building Real Value for Publishers
The six finalists for the 2021 Digiday Media Awards Best Publisher Platform will provide actionable ideas to drive new ad revenues for web publishers today.
In this webinar, leaders from Adapex, Connatix, Duration Media, Insticator, Piano, and Sophi.io will provide actionable ideas to drive new ad revenues for web publishers today.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a free Webinar on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 9am Pacific - 12 noon eastern - 5 pm London, the six finalists for the 2021 Digiday Media Awards Best Publisher Platform will share their insights and solutions that deliver incremental revenue results for digital publishers.
What will you learn?
- How to build dedicated audiences and drive new revenues
- Methodology to increase inventory and revenue from only highly viewable ad impressions
- Techniques to create identity and engagement by unifying audience and monetization insights into a single source
- Ways to identify and leverage your most valuable content to transform your business
- Solutions that deliver successful video experiences and build new revenue stream
- Systems that will maximize revenues and simplify ad operations
Don’t miss this informative and useful hour moderated by Chris Kane, Founder and President of Jounce Media, the Programmatic Supply Chain Authority. When asked why this webinar is so timely, Mr. Kane said, “In this webinar, leaders from Adapex, Connatix, Duration Media, Insticator, Piano, and Sophi.io will provide actionable ideas to drive new ad revenues today. Each of these companies has built impressive and demonstrable results for medium and larger web publishers. Attendees will enjoy the opportunity to learn from some of the very best publisher partners in our industry”.
Speakers:
Chris Kane - Founder and President – Jounce Media, Moderator
Debra Fleenor – President - Adapex
Anthony Gonsalves – SVP, Publisher Development – Connatix
Andy Batkin - CEO – Duration Media
Zack Dugow – CEO – Insticator
Marie Fenner – Managing Director Global Accounts – Piano
Gordon Edall – Vice President – Sophi.io
