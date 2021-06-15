Amended Order Regarding the Operation of the Trial Courts During the Coronavirus Emergency (As Amended June 15, 2021)

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

ORDER

(a) Purpose. The purpose of this order is to provide guidance on the continued operation of the trial courts during the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

This is the fourth time this order has been amended.1 In this fourth amendment to the order, the discussion in section (a) has been significantly revised.

The expiration date of the order in section (i) has been extended to August 2, 2021, and the title of section (i) has been revised to reflect this section contains an expiration date. This relatively short extension is being made as a more complete and through revision of this order is being considered by the Court.

Finally, new footnotes 2 and 13 have been added, and the remaining footnotes have been renumbered based on these additions. No other substantive changes have been made.

The risk posed by COVID-19 has reduced significantly, and is projected to decrease even further.2 As anticipated by the language in section (c) and footnote 4 of this order, the Chief Justice has issued guidance allowing in-person hearings and trials to procced. Further, grand juries are again being convened. This Court wholeheartedly supports these actions taken by the Chief Justice, and nothing in this order should be construed as limiting the ability of the Chief Justice to further reduce restrictions as may be appropriate, including the masking and social distancing requirements in this order.

This amended order is being issued pursuant to Rule 611 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR). In the event of a conflict between this order and the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure (SCRCP), the South Carolina Rules of Criminal Procedure (SCRCrimP), the South Carolina Rules of Family Court (SCRFC), the South Carolina Rules of Probate Court (SCRPC), the South Carolina Rules of Magistrates Court (SCRMC), the South Carolina Court-Annexed Alternative Dispute Resolution Rules (SCADR), South Carolina Rules of Evidence (SCRE) or any other rule or administrative order regarding the operation of a trial court, this order shall control. As required by Rule 611, SCACR, a copy of this order shall be provided to the Chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.

Finally, Rule 612, SCACR, recently became effective. This order serves as the current guidance for use of remote communication technology under that rule.

(b) Terminology. The following terminology is used in this order.

(c) General Guidance. This section provides general guidance applicable to all trial courts or to several court types, and later sections will provide guidance that is limited to one court type. While this order remains in effect, the following general guidance shall apply:

(1) Jury Trials. If done in accordance with a plan approved by the Chief Justice,3 jury selections and jury trials may be conducted. These plans should adhere to the guidance contained in section (c)(3) below.

(2) Non-Jury Trials and Hearings. Subject to the guidance provided in section (c)(3) below, non-jury trials and hearings may be conducted.

(3) General Guidance Regarding Trials and Hearings.

(A) Remote Non-Jury Trials and Hearings. Except as may be restricted by any constitutional provision, statutory provision or other provision of this order, a non-jury trial or a hearing on a motion or other matter, including a first appearance in a criminal case, may be conducted using remote communication technology to avoid the need for a physical appearance by any party, witness or counsel. (B) In-Person Trials and Hearings.4 An in-person trial or hearing may be conducted if a judge determines (1) it is appropriate to conduct an in-person trial or hearing and (2) the trial or hearing can be safely be conducted. If an in-person trial or hearing is held, the following will apply: (i) Start and end times for trials and hearings must be staggered to minimize the number of persons who will be present at the same time in the courtroom or hearing room, and the waiting rooms, hallways or other common areas which support the courtroom or hearing room. (ii) Unless the judge authorizes another person to attend, attendance at the trial or hearing shall be limited to the attorneys or parties in the matter, necessary witnesses and necessary court staff. In the event the matter has numerous counsel or parties, the judge may further limit attendance as may be necessary to safely conduct the hearing. (iii) Except as restricted by constitutional or statutory provision, a judge may allow a party to appear or a witness to testify using remote communication technology. As an example, allowing a person who is at a heightened risk from COVID-19 due to age or serious underlying medical condition to appear or testify remotely might be an appropriate accommodation if requested by that person. (iv) Except when necessary for the proceeding (such as handing an exhibit to the judge or opposing counsel, or counsel consulting with their client), all persons in the courtroom or hearing room must maintain at least six feet of distance from other persons in the room. Masks must be worn by all persons as specified by order of the Chief Justice dated July 30, 2020.5 To ensure social distancing can be maintained, it is recommended the maximum number of persons not exceed one person per 113 square feet of space in the courtroom or hearing room. This area may be reduced if plexiglass shields are being used, but the six foot distancing set forth above should be maintained. (v) Efforts should be made to sanitize the witness stand and/or podium between witnesses and presentation by counsel. Further, before a subsequent trial or hearing is held, the courtroom or hearing room surfaces which may have been touched by participants in the prior matter, including door handles, should be sanitized.

(4) Minimizing Hearings on Motions. While the practice has been to conduct hearings on virtually all motions, this may not be possible during this emergency. If, upon reviewing a motion, a judge determines that the motion is without merit, the motion may be denied without waiting for any return or other response from the opposing party or parties. In all other situations except those where a motion may be made on an ex parte basis, a ruling shall not be made until the opposing party or parties have had an opportunity to file a return or other response to the motion. A trial judge may elect not to hold a hearing when the judge determines the motion may readily be decided without further input from the lawyers. If a hearing is held, the hearing shall be conducted in the manner specified by (c)(3) above. Consent motions should be decided without a hearing; in the event a party believes that the order issued exceeds the scope of the consent, the party must serve and file a motion raising that issue within ten (10) days of receiving written notice of entry of the order.

(5) Determination of Probable Cause Following Warrantless Arrest. When a warrantless arrest has occurred, the arresting officer shall provide the appropriate judge with an affidavit or a written statement with the certification provided by section (c)(16) below setting forth the facts on which the warrantless arrest was made within eight (8) hours of the arrest. The judge shall consider this affidavit or written statement with the certification and, if appropriate, may have the officer or others supplement the affidavit or written statement with the certification with sworn testimony given over the telephone or other remote communication technology. The judge may administer any necessary oath using the telephone or other remote communication technology. If the judge finds a lack of probable cause for the arrest, the defendant shall be released. The goal is to have this determination of probable cause be made within twenty-four (24) hours of the arrest. Only in the most extraordinary and exceptional circumstances should this determination not be made within forty-eight (48) hours of the arrest. If this determination is not made within forty-eight (48) hours after arrest, the judge making the determination shall explain in writing the facts and circumstances giving rise to this delay, and a copy of this explanation shall be provided to the Office of Court Administration.

(6) Preliminary Hearings in Criminal Cases. Preliminary hearings may be conducted in-person or by remote communication technology subject to the requirements specified by section (c)(3) above. However, a preliminary hearing conducted by remote communication technology will not be conducted over the objection of the defendant. In the event a defendant objects to a preliminary hearing being conducted using remote communication technology, and the judge determines that an in-person hearing cannot safely be conducted, the preliminary hearing may be continued until such time as the judge determines an in-person hearing can be safely conducted.6

(7) Remote Administration of Oaths. Where this order authorizes a hearing, trial or other matter to be conducted using remote communication technology, any oath necessary during that hearing, trial or other matter may be administered by the same remote communication technology. While it is preferable that the person administering the oath have both audio and visual communication with the person taking the oath, the oath may be administered if only audio communication is available, provided the person administering the oath can reasonably verify the identity of the person taking the oath. Notaries who are authorized to administer oaths may administer oaths utilizing remote communication technology in the case of depositions. Nothing in this order shall be construed as authorizing remote administration of oaths for any other purpose than those contained in this order.

(8) Scheduling Orders.

(A) Scheduling Orders Issued Prior to April 3, 2020. Under a prior version of this order, all deadlines under scheduling orders issued prior to April 3, 2020, were stayed, retroactive to March 13, 2020. Forty-five (45) days following the date on which the Governor lifts or rescinds the emergency orders relating to the coronavirus emergency, this stay shall end. (B) Scheduling Orders Issued On or After April 3, 2020. A new or amended scheduling order issued on or after April 3, 2020, will not be subject to any stay under this order. Both the decision to issue such an order and the terms of that order must consider the impact the emergency has on the ability of the parties and counsel to proceed. Judges are encouraged to seek input from the parties and counsel before issuing a new or amended scheduling order.

(9) Extensions of Time and Forgiveness of Procedural Defaults.

(A) Extensions of Time. Due to the increased need for extensions at the start of this emergency, the filing fees for a motion for an extension of time were waived, and the due dates for trial court filings due on or after April 3, 2020 were automatically extended for thirty (30) days. That need has now decreased.7 Accordingly, the filing fee waiver shall not apply to any motions for extensions filed on or after January 16, 2021. Further, the automatic extension shall not apply to any action or event due on or after January 16, 2021. (B) Forgiveness of Procedural Defaults Since March 13, 2020, to April 3, 2020. In the event a party to a case or other matter pending before a trial court was required to take certain action on or after March 13, 2020, but failed to do so, that procedural default was forgiven, and the required action was required to be taken by May 4, 2020. If a dismissal or other adverse action has been taken, that adverse action was to be rescinded. (C) Extensions by Consent. The provision in Rule 6(b), SCRCP, which permits the granting of only one extension of time by agreement of counsel, is suspended. Counsel may agree to further extensions of time without seeking permission from the court, and parties are strongly encouraged to do so upon request. (D) Limitation. The provisions of (A) thru (C) above shall not extend or otherwise affect the time for taking action under Rules 50(b), 52(b), 59, and 60(b), SCRCP, or Rule 29, SCRCrimP. Further, these provisions do not extend or otherwise affect the time for the serving of a notice of appeal under the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules, or the time to appeal from a lower court to the circuit court.

(10) Alternatives to Court Reporters and Digital Courtrooms. A trial or hearing in the court of common pleas (including the master-in-equity court), the court of general sessions or the family court is usually attended by a court reporter (before the master-in-equity this is usually a private court reporter) or is scheduled in one of the digital courtrooms with a court reporter or court monitor. While every effort will be made to continue these practices, this may not be possible as this emergency progresses. In the event such resources are not reasonably available, a trial or hearing authorized under this order may proceed if a recording (preferably both audio and video) is made. The judge shall conduct the proceedings in a manner that will allow a court reporter to create a transcript at a later date. This would include, but is not limited to, making sure the names and spelling of all of the persons speaking or testifying are placed on the record; ensuring exhibits or other documents referred to are clearly identified and properly marked; controlling the proceeding so that multiple persons do not speak at the same time; and noting on the record the start times and the time of any recess or adjournment.

(11) Courthouses.

(A) Filings. To the extent possible, courthouses should remain open to accept filings and payments, and to report criminal information to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the National Crime Information Center. For the acceptance of documents or payments submitted by delivery to the courthouse, this may be accomplished by providing access to a portion of the courthouse even if the rest of the courthouse is closed to the public; providing an alternate location where the documents or payments may be delivered; or by providing a drop box where filings may be deposited. Adequate signage should be provided at the courthouse to alert persons about how to make filings by delivery, and this information should also be posted to the court's website, if available. (B) Closure. In the event of the closure of a courthouse, information about the closure shall be provided by signage at the courthouse, and on the court's website if available. (C) Quarantine of Incoming Paper Documents. To protect the safety of the staff of the trial courts, incoming paper documents, whether delivered or mailed to the trial court, may be quarantined for a period of up to forty-eight (48) hours once the documents are physically received by the trial court.8 Once the quarantine period has ended, these documents will be file stamped with the date on which they were received, and court staff will then process the documents. (D) Entrance Screening and Protective Masks. All persons entering a courthouse shall be screened for fever and shall wear a protective mask while in the courthouse as required by the order of the Chief Justice dated July 30, 2020.9

(12) Statute of Limitations, Repose and Other Similar Statutes. This Court is aware this emergency has already affected the ability of litigants to commence legal actions and this adverse impact will most likely increase significantly as this pandemic progresses. The Judicial Branch has raised this concern to the leadership of the General Assembly as this issue relates to the statute of limitations, statutes of repose and similar statutes such as S.C. Code Ann. §15-36-100. While this Court has recognized the existence of judicial authority to toll a statute of limitations in other situations, it would be inappropriate for this Court to consider at this time what relief, if any, may be afforded to a litigant who is unable to file a civil action or take other actions under these statutory provisions due to this emergency.

(13) Service Using AIS Email Address. A lawyer admitted to practice law in this state may serve a document on another lawyer admitted to practice law in this state using the lawyer's primary email address listed in the Attorney Information System (AIS).10 For attorneys admitted pro hac vice, service on the associated South Carolina lawyer under this method of service shall be construed as service on the pro hac vice attorney; if appropriate, it is the responsibility of the associated lawyer to provide a copy to the pro hac vice attorney. For documents that are served by email, a copy of the sent email shall be enclosed with the proof of service, affidavit of service, or certificate of service for that document. This method of service may not be used for the service of a summons and complaint, subpoena, or any other pleading or document required to be personally served under Rule 4 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, or for any document subject to mandatory e-filing under Section 2 of the South Carolina Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines. In addition, the following shall apply:

(A) Documents served by email must be sent as an attachment in PDF or a similar format unless otherwise agreed by the parties. (B) Service by email is complete upon transmission of the email. If the serving party learns the email did not reach the person to be served, the party shall immediately serve the pleading or paper by another form of service in Rule 5(b)(1), SCRCP, or other similar rule, together with evidence of the prior attempt at service by email. (C) In those actions governed by the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, Rule 6(e), SCRCP, which adds five days to the time a party has the right or is required to do some act or take some proceedings within a prescribed period after the service of a notice or other paper upon him and the notice or paper is served upon him by mail, shall also apply when service is made by email under this provision. (D) Lawyers are reminded of their obligation under Rule 410(g), SCACR, to ensure that their AIS information is current and accurate at all times.

(14) Signatures of Lawyers on Documents. A lawyer may sign documents using "s/[typed name of lawyer]," a signature stamp, or a scanned or other electronic version of the lawyer's signature. Regardless of form, the signature shall still act as a certificate under Rule 11, SCRCP, that the lawyer has read the document; that to the best of the lawyer's knowledge, information, and belief there is good ground to support it; and that the document is not interposed for delay.

(15) Optional Filing Methods. During this emergency, clerks of the trial courts may, at their option, permit documents to be filed by electronic methods such as fax and email. If the clerk elects to do so, the clerk will post detailed information on the court's website regarding the procedure to be followed, including any appropriate restrictions, such as size limitations, which may apply. Documents filed by one of these optional filing methods shall be treated as being filed when received by the clerk of court and a document received on or before 11:59:59 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, shall be considered filed on that day. These optional filing methods shall not be used for any document that can be e-filed under the South Carolina Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines. If a trial court does not have a clerk of court, the court shall determine whether to allow the optional filing methods provided by this provision.

(16) Certification in Lieu of Affidavit. If a statute, court rule or other provision of law requires an affidavit to be filed in an action, the requirement of an affidavit may be satisfied by a signed certification of the maker stating, "I certify that the foregoing statements made by me are true. I am aware that if any of the foregoing statements made by me are willfully false, I am subject to punishment by contempt."

(17) Arrest and Search Warrants. Due to this emergency, it may not be possible for an officer seeking an arrest warrant or a search warrant to appear before the judge to be sworn and sign the warrant. Therefore, a judge may use the procedures provided in section (c)(7) above to remotely administer the oath to the officer and, if appropriate, the judge may take sworn testimony using remote communication technology to supplement the allegations in the warrant. The judge shall make a notation on the warrant indicating the oath was administered remotely and the officer was not available to sign the warrant in the presence of the judge. If probable cause is found, the judge shall sign the warrant and return the warrant to the officer for execution. While the officer may sign the warrant when it is returned, the failure to do so shall not affect the validity of the warrant. The warrant may be transmitted to the judge and returned to the officer by e-mail, fax or other electronic means. For the purpose of this section, the term "search warrant" shall also include applications under South Carolina Homeland Security Act, S.C. Code Ann. §§ 17-30-10 to -145.

(18) Discovery. Depositions and other discovery matters may be conducted using remote communication technology.