HORIZON MEDIA CANADA NAMES CAROLINE BERGERON TO OVERSEE DIGITAL AND DATA SOLUTIONS
Expert in addressable media to further solidify Horizon Media’s leadership in advertising services that precisely target and reach individual consumersTORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Media Canada today said it’s hired Caroline Bergeron as SVP, Digital and Data Solutions, a newly created role to oversee the rollout of advanced technologies that precisely target and reach individual consumers. An expert in addressable media and performance marketing, she joined the company on May 31. Horizon Media is North America’s largest independent media agency.
“Caroline fits into Horizon Media’s solutions-oriented culture perfectly,” said Kevin Kivi, EVP and GM of Horizon Media Canada. “Our clients will benefit tremendously from her extensive experience in targeting specific audiences via programmatic, automated platforms. She’s also fully bilingual; adept in navigating both the French- and English-speaking media markets and supporting media vendors of all types – an incredibly important asset as we ramp-up our expansion program across Canada.”
Ms. Bergeron will be responsible for growing the company’s digital capabilities and building best-in-class digital media partnerships in tandem with Horizon’s U.S. digital team. Ms. Bergeron also will oversee the development and rollout of the blu. platform in Canada. She reports to Mr. Kivi and will serve on Horizon Media’s Canadian senior leadership team. (Horizon Media’s blu. platform helps brands pinpoint and reach individuals with the highest potential marketing value.)
“Caroline’s expertise in addressable media reinforces a key competitive advantage, further boosting the value we provide to brands across industries – from automotive, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals to quick-service restaurants, food and beverage, and retail,” said Mr. Kivi. “Addressable media is becoming an increasingly important component in Horizon Media’s unparalleled ability to set and execute targeted, personalized media strategies.”
Prior to joining Horizon, Ms. Bergeron was VP, Data & Technology, at GroupM Canada, where she spent seven years, most recently overseeing the development and commercialization of its programmatic products, onboarding global tech partners and managing digital investments. Earlier in her career, she worked for Canadian publishers and global networks, developing custom solutions for brands and establishing supply relationships with local media companies.
“Having known Caroline for some eight years, I have always been impressed with her work ethic, drive to find creative solutions and ability to establish win-win partnerships,” said Mr. Kivi. “Her skills – coupled with years of experience in media investment, where she aggressively incorporated diversity and inclusion criteria – make her the ideal executive to support our growth ambitions in Canada, particularly when it comes to the breadth and sophistication of our data and addressable media product offerings.”
Donnie Williams, EVP & Chief Digital Officer at Horizon Media, added: “We welcome Caroline to our executive team, where she’ll play a crucial role in advancing and diversifying our service model across Horizon’s Canadian operations.”
About Horizon Media
Horizon Media, Inc, the largest independent media agency in North America, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the world’s most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.
