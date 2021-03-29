Horizon Media Canada Hires Sheri Rogers, SVP Business Solutions
Horizon Media Canada announced today that it has hired Sheri Rogers as SVP Business Solutions. Sheri will oversee several key accounts within Horizon Toronto.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Horizon Media Canada announced today that it has hired Sheri Rogers as SVP Business Solutions, effective immediately. In her role as SVP Business Solutions, Sheri will oversee several key accounts within Horizon Media Canada. She will report directly to Kevin Kivi, EVP General Manager of Horizon Media Canada.
At Horizon Media Canada, Sheri will be responsible for driving business outcomes for her assigned accounts and client relationships, and for nurturing thought leadership across the agency. Now in its fourth year of operations, Horizon Media Canada continues to grow rapidly. Sheri will take a seat on the office’s Executive Team and will be an important asset as Horizon Media Canada looks to improve business outcomes for its clients in an increasingly consumer-led and digital-first commercial environment.
Sheri brings over 20 years of experience to her role at Horizon Media Canada, having held numerous senior level positions at various agencies in both Montreal & Toronto. As SVP, Managing Director at DentsuBos Media, she was responsible for launching and managing the global Dentsu Media brand in North America. She has extensive experience working on incredibly fast paced businesses in Retail, Automotive, eComm and Entertainment Industry on clients such as: General Motors, Lexus, Toyota, Town Shoes, Tommy Hilfiger, The Reitmans Group, Air Transat, Constellation Brands, Loblaws, Elevation Pictures and many more. In 2017, Sheri founded Tribe Consulting, an agency that teaches small business owners how to develop marketing strategies that will help brands engage with their consumers in this ever-changing market.
“I’m excited to welcome Sheri to the Horizon Media family. She brings extensive managerial, client service and planning leadership to her role, and the entrepreneurial work she has done in the past few years with small businesses in her role at Tribe Consulting, was very appealing to us as we continue to grow and scale” says Kevin Kivi, EVP General Manager of Horizon Media Canada. “Sheri’s skillsets are extremely well suited to Horizon as well as her proven client leadership skills, agility and retail experience”.
“Sheri is a trusted & proven media leader and well respected not only in Toronto, but also Montreal and this comes through in all that she does. She’s laser focused on making a difference and driving growth for our clients, and that is at the core of what we do” says Kivi. “Sheri has seen how partnerships work from both sides of the fence, from large multinational agencies to the small business owner who is looking to drive growth and return, to launching an agency brand in the North American market. Sheri understands where we are, where we want to go and is committed to being apart of that journey with us”.
“Horizon Media was an easy choice for me – an incredibly successful independent agency with amazing people and partners” says Sheri. She adds, “there are few opportunities like this and when they come along you jump on them. I am an entrepreneur at heart but working alone can be isolating, especially over the last 12 months. Joining forces with Horizon helps to satisfy both needs – the support and camaraderie that comes with being a part of a team, while also continuing to build a business and work with amazing clients.”
Horizon Media Canada continues to plan and execute for long term success with a critical focus on driving improved business outcomes for its clients. Given Horizon Canada’s strong momentum and new business successes, the agency is hiring and expects to announce a series of additional new team members in the coming months. Interested applicants can submit their resumes to torontocareers@horizonmedia.com.
About Horizon Media
Horizon Media, Inc. is the largest independent media agency in the world. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $9 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the third largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.
Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.
Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame in 2019.
