XGRiD Campers’ Success the Result of Consumer Demand for Outdoor Adventure Lifestyle
Rising trend of “boondocking” and “off-grid” travel creates booming business for off-road camper dealership launched during the pandemic.
The people that buy or rent from us have the spirit of the adventurer; they want to take their rig to those un-touched places they’ve only dreamed of going,”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, XGRiD Campers serves both first time adventurers and overlanding enthusiasts looking to escape the ordinary by pairing customers with the perfect off-grid camper.
— Loren Walker, owner of XGRiD Campers
Through 2020 and into 2021 RV and overland camper sales have soared, with a skew towards the adventurer. Many want to explore the great outdoors and reconnect with nature in an authentic way. While accelerated by the pandemic, XGRiD Campers predicts this trend will continue to grow for years to come. With the rise in telecommuting, out of office no longer means not at work and many are choosing to bring their office and home outdoors.
Off-road and off-grid campers are desirable because leading manufacturers have designed their units to tackle the toughest terrain, while still providing creature comforts suitable to any lifestyle. These adventure basecamps share a common goal – get off-grid, stay off-grid, and share a lifetime of family memories. With fully independent suspension, aggressive ground clearance, articulating hitches, and zero-wood construction, the units XGRiD Campers provide customers are the best of the best in the off-road camper market. But it’s not all about being rugged. Many of these manufacturers also provide high-end accoutrements including chef’s style kitchens, bamboo cabinetry, bathrooms, and enough water and solar power to survive a zombie apocalypse.
"We match customers with the rig that's right for them. You're not limited. You have the ability to live off the land and be sustainable; there's BLM land to explore. XGRiD customers don't have to be constrained to campgrounds and RV parks. The people that buy or rent from us have the spirit of the adventurer; they want to take their rig to those un-touched places they’ve only dreamed of going,” says Loren Walker, owner of XGRiD Campers.
While many XGRiD customers have a passion for overlanding and extreme adventures, the recent growth and demand for XGRiD Campers’ business model is from mainstream consumers seeking the best built rigs configured to their needs so they have the confidence to explore the millions of off-grid locations in the U.S. XGRiD, which also offers rentals, helps adventurers access more remote, undiscovered public lands.
“We’ve had the opportunity to work with families across the country sharing every demographic from single moms to young families, millennials to retirees. Every client has the ambition to explore the land less traveled,” says Walker.
XGRID has forged strong partnership with the industry’s best manufacturers and works closely with them to test new products and continually improve existing models. Specializing in the off-road and off-grid niche, XGRiD Campers works with clients to match their adventure lifestyle with brand partners like Boreas Campers, Mission Overland, OPUS, RKS Off-Road, and Taxa Outdoors, with new partners being announced this summer.
Due to demand, XGRiD Campers has expanded their Las Vegas showroom with a grand opening of their new 8,500 sq. ft. headquarters near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For more information and to schedule a showroom tour, call 702.779.3397 or visit www.xgridcampers.com.
About XGRiD Campers
Las Vegas-based XGRiD Campers is dedicated to helping customers experience the off-grid lifestyle. Through partnerships with the world's leading overland camper manufacturers and an in-house team of dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, they help the wanderlust adventurer find and build the right rig for their journey. XGRiD Campers is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and serves customers across the United States. For more information, visit www.xgridcampers.com.
