FLORIDA HONEY POT FARMS EXCITES WITH CBD-INFUSED HONEY COLLECTION
The Company Sets Out to Serve Market with Innovative Wellness Honey Products
Honey is our oldest superfood and along with modern plant medicine, we have successfully crafted an all-natural option for consumers who want a natural sweetener that promotes health and well-being.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Florida Honey Pot Farms, a woman-owned and operated company producing artisanal honey, re-introduced itself to the market with its unique approach to wellness honey products. Crafted fresh from its home state, Florida Honey Pot Farms offers both CBD-infused and CBD-free honey packed with nutritious ingredients that can naturally and safely address common ailments including anxiety, inflammation and pain.
Of the company’s exciting offerings, founder Renee Kirwan commented, “Honey is our oldest superfood and, along with modern plant medicine, we have successfully crafted an all-natural option for consumers looking for a natural sweetener that promotes health and well-being.”
As a woman farmer, Kirwan recognized a need for all-natural pain relief that was both safe and effective. Understanding that honey is considered the original superfood, has both nutritional and therapeutic benefits, and is naturally delicious, she founded Florida Honey Pot Farms to share this special line-up of honey with the world. Some of the company’s best-selling products include:
• Bee Chill Honey (CBD-infused)
• Bee Fluid Honey (CBD-infused)
• Bee Immune Terpene-enhanced Honey (Non-CBD)
To date, Florida Honey Pot Farms has crafted six winning formulas that address everything from focus, relaxation, immunity to pain and inflammation. The wellness honey is meant to be used interchangeably, depending on how you are feeling that day. Following its mantra, “Quality in Every Bottle,” the company has sold thousands of pounds of honey in their elegant soft touch packaging to savvy consumers seeking the newest in effective and innovative health supplements.
About Florida Honey Pot Farms: Launched in 2019, Florida Honey Pot Farms has taken an ancient superfood, honey, and enhanced its health benefits with modern plant medicine (CBD and botanical terpenes) to provide a superior-tasting artisanal honey that naturally contains beneficial vitamins, minerals and enzymes. The honey is enhanced with quality Broad Spectrum CBD and botanical terpenes that address anxiety, pain and inflammation.
We are the only CBD-infused, terpene-enhanced honey in the world. Our flavor profiles are hard to beat and delight our customers as they can now enjoy a healthy alternative to refined sugar. We have been featured in Trend Hunter for “Natural Ways to Help Soothe Anxiety and Pain” and Thrillist for their “Favorite CBD Products for Managing Stress and Anxiety.” We have a growing and loyal social media following as we are always educating the public on our delicious varieties of wellness honey and the extensive ways to enjoy it.
Florida Honey Pot Farms aided the First Responders and Essential Workers of Florida by providing free Wellness Honey to these unsung heroes who helped us all through the Covid 19 Pandemic. As a small CBD startup, Florida Honey Pot Farms wants to give people a delicious and nutritious option to help you “bee your best”. Honey is our passion. Florida Honey Pot Farms crafts honey that is always naturally sweet and delicious, delivered in a progressively unique way.
