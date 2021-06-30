Florida Honey Pot Farms Breaks The Norm To Offer CBD-infused Honey With Terpenes
seeking to deliver the nutritional and therapeutic value of honey to as many people as possible, a move that inspired the creation of the CBD honey products.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renee Kirwan and her team at Florida Honey Pot Farms are staying true to their commitment of providing customers with remedies from natural resources with the recent introduction of their CBD honey products. The honey company currently offers a wide range of products formulated with hemp paired with other natural ingredients to deliver an all-natural option for over-the-counter pain, sleep, and inflammation relief.
The global CBD industry has continued to grow over the years, amidst increasing demand from customers in different parts of the world as more people realize its immense health and wellness benefits. According to a report published by Grand View Research, the global cannabidiol market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2020. The report also projected the CBD market to reach $13.4 billion by 2028, as people seek more natural treatment options for several health conditions. In a related development, there has been a steady increase in the demand for honey worldwide. Described as one of the most versatile foods, the superfood offers a plethora of health and wellness benefits to consumers. Consequently, Florida Honey Pot Farms is looking to deliver the best of both worlds to consumers with the introduction of their CBD-infused Honey with Terpenes.
It is a typical case of old becomes new, just as Hippocrates Loved Honey, so does Florida Honey Pot Farms. Founder, Renee Kirwan, is "seeking to deliver the nutritional and therapeutic value of honey to as many people as possible, a move that inspired the creation of the CBD honey products." The company is staying true to the words of Hippocrates, the father of Western "modern" medicine - "Let Food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food," by helping people in the United States and other parts of the world to use the honey in their everyday routines to build a healthier lifestyle.
Florida Honey Pot Farms offers CBD and Non-CBD terpene honey, ensuring that the growing and diverse needs of all categories of clients are met. The company is said to be the producer of the only CBD-infused, terpene enhanced honey, offering the finest quality in the market to encourage consumers to incorporate these great-tasting superfood health benefits into their daily lifestyle.
The CBD-infused honey products from Florida Honey Pot Farms include Bee Chill Honey, Bee Immune Honey, Bee Fit Honey, and Bee Fluid Honey, all handcrafted and made under industry best practices. The company also offers the non-CBD variant of each of the products, providing one of the most comprehensive product lines in the market.
When asked where Florida Honey Pot Farms will go next, Kirwan said "As part of the all-inclusive approach adopted by Florida Honey Pot Farms, our company encourages innovation and creativity, all while ensuring sustainable honey production and natural honeybee health, with the end goal of building a community of women-owned honey businesses that support one another."
For more information about Florida Honey Pot Farms and the range of products offered, visit - www.FloridaHoneyPotFarms.com. Florida Honey Pot Farms can also be found across social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About Florida Honey Pot Farms
Florida Honey Pot Farms is a honey company founded by Renee Kirwan to offer the immense benefits of traditional herbs and actions to consumers to help treat a myriad of diseases and conditions. Renee Kirwan was inspired to start the honey company following her passion for honey and hemp and the plethora of ways these important all-natural foods can help people suffering from different diseases. Raised with the Western medical model, Renee chose to expand her knowledge into Eastern medicine where plants and herbs have been used for thousands of years.
The past International model, Miss Nebraska USA and outspoken philanthropist as well as her team at Florida Honey Pot Farms has taken an ancient superfood (honey) and added modern plant medicines (CBD and botanical terpenes) to create an all-natural option for over the counter pain, sleep, and inflammation relief. She also uses her platform to help protect the honey bee, with the author, speaker, and farmer recently creating the Honey Bee Institute.
