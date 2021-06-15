ICARO™ Partners with NZN for Premium Content to 50M+ Users with TIM Brasil

ICARO AI to Distribute NZN’s Technology, Entertainment, Science and Gaming Content to 55M+ in Brazil

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with NZN, a Brazilian digital content creation leader. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver NZN’s premium content library of technology, gaming, entertainment and more to over 50 million customers throughout Brazil, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.

NZN is the largest vertical content creator in Brazil. NZN has accumulated over 22 million monthly unique users per month across their digital properties, with 1-in-5 people with internet access in Brazil engaging with NZN content at least once per month. NZN is also one of the leading groups in advertising solutions and digital content production in Brazil. As the creator and owner of major brands such as TecMundo (technology), Mega Curioso (science, history, fun facts), Voxel (E-gaming), Minha Série (entertainment), Baixaki, The BRIEF, and Click Jogos, NZN has been in the market for over 20 years.

“I’m very pleased to welcome NZN to our growing family of premier content providers,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “With over 20 years of experience in the Brazilian digital market, NZN is a leader in creating segmented audiences through digital content production. TTheir brands span desirable content verticals with high rates of consumption including technology, gaming, and entertainment, further enhancing the content offerings provided through ICARO products.”

"We are very pleased with the potential in this new partnership with ICARO,” said Joyce Macedo, Editorial Director of NZN. “We look forward to connecting a growing audience to the leading trivia, technology, science, gaming and entertainment content from brands such as TecMundo and Mega Curioso.”

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 135M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About NZN

NZN is a Brazilian company that creates and owns major brands such as Baixaki, TecMundo, Mega Curioso, Voxel, The BRIEF, Click Jogos, Minha Série, among others. NZN properties accumulate more than 22 million monthly unique users. In practice, 1 in 5 Brazilian internet users access at least one of our properties every month. Our verticals deliver text, video and podcast content to audiences focused on technology, science, games, entertainment and trivia. In 2020, during a reformulation, the Voxel and Minha Série websites became part of TecMundo's portfolio, bringing content focused on the world of games and entertainment to the website. https://tecmundo.com.br

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this Internal Communication relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.