NDDOT temporarily closes I-94 Jamestown Rest Area

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation temporarily closed the eastbound Interstate 94 Jamestown Rest Area today due to maintenance. The rest area is expected to reopen this afternoon.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.