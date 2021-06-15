Rod Campbell Joins aDolus as CEO
The technology aDolus has developed is a must-have solution for ICS vendors who are facing a rapidly growing threat to their software supply chains.”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure, today announced the addition of Rod Campbell as CEO.
As CEO, Campbell will lead the company through its next stage of growth, developing new channels to market, expanding the sales organization, and managing relationships with key investors and customers. Campbell has deep financial experience across multiple industries and brings a passion for team building and strategic planning. Campbell takes over the CEO role from noted cybersecurity veteran and aDolus founder, Eric Byres, who will focus on his role as CTO.
“I’m delighted to welcome Rod to the team and, frankly, can’t wait to really focus on the technology side of the business,” said Byres. “Rod’s background in finance, M&A’s, and entrepreneurial environments makes him a perfect fit for growing the company. I’m an engineer at heart and the work our R&D team is doing on software supply chain security, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is really groundbreaking.”
aDolus provides a platform for brokering security information regarding industrial control system (ICS) and IoT software and firmware. The platform, called FACT, aggregates information on the software created by manufacturers of intelligent devices used in regulated and critical industries. It then issues a trustworthiness score for software. It also provides advanced analysis tools and the ability to create a software bill of materials (SBOM).
“aDolus is poised to make the leap to a broader engagement with critical systems providers and I look forward to building the team to enable that growth,” said Campbell. “The technology aDolus has developed is a must-have solution for ICS vendors who are facing a rapidly growing threat to their software supply chains. The recent U.S. executive order on cybersecurity from the Biden administration is applying additional pressure on vendors as well. Fortunately, aDolus has the right solution at the right time to make ICS supply chain security easier and faster.”
Campbell’s executive background includes his role as a Director and CEO of Jones Brown Inc., a Canadian Insurance Broker with over $190M in annual premiums acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG); Chairman of Apri Group Benefits, one of Canada's largest independent group benefits consulting firms acquired by People Corporation (TSXV:PEO); President & CEO at Clarus Securities Inc., a private investment dealer; and Managing Partner at VRG Capital. Early in his career, Rod spent a decade at CIBC and has an MBA from the University of British Columbia.
