Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against “Blessings in No Time” (BINT) for promoting a pyramid scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic, scamming tens of millions of dollars from the African American community in Texas and nationwide. In exchange for monetary contributions, BINT promised to “bless” and assist needy members of the African American community afflicted by the pandemic. In return, contributors were told they would receive a “blessing”— or compensation—eight times the amount of their initial contribution.

Victims paid between $1,400 to $1,425 and were promised a return of over $11,200 each if they recruited other people to join. BINT falsely promised each person the right to receive a full refund but manipulated that promise to require them to conceal the truth about the business on social media and the internet. Now, the owners admit their refund account is empty even as many refund requests have gone unpaid.

“BINT scammed Texans out of money by exploiting their deeply-held religious faith during a national crisis. This is despicable behavior, and BINT will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Attorney General Paxton said.

Read the filing here.