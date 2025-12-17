Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an initiative to ensure that women’s privacy is upheld and that no state agency or political subdivision allows biological males in private spaces such as restrooms and locker rooms that are intended for female use only.

Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Women’s Privacy Act, was recently enacted by the Texas Legislature and requires a political subdivision or state agency—including public schools, open enrollment charter schools, and state institutions of higher education—to designate each multiple-occupancy private space it owns, operates, or controls for use only by individuals of one sex. The political subdivision or state agency is required to take every reasonable step to ensure an individual of one sex does not enter the private space of the opposite sex.

“The Texas Women’s Privacy Act was passed to ensure that women and girls in Texas are protected from mentally ill men wanting to violate their basic right to privacy in places like restrooms and locker rooms,” said Attorney General Paxton. “It’s absolute insanity that action like this is even needed, but unfortunately in the day and age of radical leftism, it is.”

To ensure enforcement and compliance with Texas law, Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a complaint form on the Office of the Attorney General’s website. Texans who believe that a state agency or political subdivision has violated SB 8 at any time after its effective date, December 4, 2025, are encouraged to submit a report through the complaint form.

“I encourage anyone who believes a state agency or political subdivision has violated SB 8 to submit a complaint via the form on my website,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Together, we will uproot and bring justice to any state agency or political subdivision that opens the door for men to violate women’s privacy, dignity, and safety.”

To access the complaint form, click here.