Attorney General Ken Paxton is issuing a consumer alert both warning Texans about the dangers of smart TVs spying on them, as well as providing general guidance as to how to turn off the invasive technology.

Earlier this week, Ken Paxton sued five major TV companies, including some with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, for spying on Texans by using Automated Content Recognition (“ACR”) technology. The companies sued were Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, and TCL Technology Group. Attorney General Paxton has already secured a TRO against Hisense that stops the company from collecting, using, selling, sharing, disclosing, or transferring the data.

“I’d urge Texans TV shopping for Christmas to avoid purchasing a television that allows Big Tech to illegally collect your data,” said Attorney General Paxton. “All across Texas, there are smart TVs acting as an uninvited, invisible digital invaders. It's vital that all Texans know that your TV may be monitoring and recording everything that happens on your screen.”

While all smart TVs are different, below is general guidance that could be used to turn off certain data collection by some of the TV companies currently being sued by Attorney General Paxton: