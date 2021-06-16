Sensys Networks Selects CAP-XX Ultra Thin Supercapacitors for In-Road Wireless Vehicle Detection IoT System

Sensys Networks' FlexMag Sensors use CAP-XX supercaps to power wireless data transmissions for in-road Wireless Vehicle Detection IoT System Thin prismatic CAP-XX DMT470 supercap fits easily inside the small (7.4cm x 7.4cm x 5.6cm) sensors and supports the battery by storing energy and delivering burst power for data transmissions

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors, announced that Sensys Networks, developer of an advanced in-roadway Wireless Vehicle Detection System, has selected the CAP-XX DMT470 supercap for its FlexMag Flush and Deep Sensor IoT devices. Sensys Networks chose the CAP-XX prismatic supercapacitors for their low ESR which enables the high burst of power needed for the device’s data transmissions, and for their thin form factor which fits easily inside the small (L x H x W) 7.4cm x 7.4cm x 5.6cm wireless in-pavement or below bridge installed sensors.

The Sensys Networks Wireless Vehicle Detection System uses wireless magneto-resistive sensors to detect the presence and movement of vehicles. The sensors, installed without wires or cables, transmit vehicle detection data over the air via low-power radio frequency (RF) technology to a nearby Sensys Networks access point. This data is then relayed to a traffic signal controller or remote traffic management center. Watch a video of the Wireless Vehicle Detection System.

Vehicle speeds and length are measured by two sensors installed in the same lane with the exact distance between them configured in software. The sensors continually measure the x-, y-, and z-axes of the Earth’s magnetic field at a 128 Hz sampling rate, and changes to these magnetic fields indicate a vehicle is present.

The on-board power management system features Sensys Networks’ patented, nano-power communications protocol, a 3.6v Li-SOCl2 battery, and an ultra-power-dense CAP-XX DMT470 supercap to support the battery by storing energy and delivering high burst power needed for wireless data transmissions. This system enables the device to consume minimal power to achieve 10-year battery life.

The CAP-XX DMT470 supercap (DMT334R2S474M3DTA0), previously manufactured by Murata under license from CAP-XX, is now produced in CAP-XX’s new factory at Seven Hills, NSW, Australia using the production lines recently acquired from Murata. Features include:

• 470 mF / 4.2 Volt

• 21 x 14 x 3.5 mm

• Very low ESR of 130 mΩ

• Hi rate discharge ability enabling 10 year battery life



“The ultra-thin CAP-XX supercapacitor is key to our power management system which enables our IoT sensor devices to achieve a 10-year battery life,” said Sébastian Lodahl, director of manufacturing engineering and test engineering at Sensys Networks.

“We are proud to support Sensys Networks’ Wireless Vehicle Detection IoT System with the high energy and power density needed to power their wireless data transmissions,” said Anthony Kongats, CEO at CAP-XX. “Our thin prismatic supercapacitors are excellent supporting actors for power management in IoT devices.”

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-thin prismatic and compact cylindrical supercapacitors. Its prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical supercapacitors are manufactured in China. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 21 patents worldwide. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are important. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high-power density and high-energy storage capacity in space-efficient thin prismatic and compact cylindrical packages. For more information about CAP-XX, visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.

About Sensys Networks

Sensys Networks improves the way people travel through cities. We deliver accurate and dependable detection data to drive reductions in urban traffic congestion for partners and public agencies around the globe. For more information see http://www.sensysnetworks.com.

