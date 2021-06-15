Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual Mass Tort Litigation Conference
Mass Tort Litigation Conference will feature nationally known lawyer Kenneth Feinberg as keynote speaker.
This conference is ideal for anyone already involved in mass tort litigation and those who want to learn more. We are pleased to have keynote speaker Kenneth Feinberg kick off the day.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences will host a virtual Mass Tort and Litigation Conference on June 24, 2021.
This year’s agenda features topics including mass tort architecture, administration, and global settlements; product liability, environmental and human trafficking litigation; the court’s role in allowing scientific evidence; and best options for global resolution.
“This conference is ideal for anyone already involved in mass tort litigation and those who want to learn more. Keynote speaker Kenneth Feinberg will kick off the day and discuss mass tort architecture and administration,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Speakers at the conference include:
• Kenneth R. Feinberg, Esq., The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC, Washington, DC
• Megan T. Arvola, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Catherine Boston, MPH, Principal Scientist, Roux Associates, Boston, MA
• Sheila L. Birnbaum, Esq., Dechert LLP, New York, NY
• Christine D. Calareso, Esq., CMBG3, San Francisco, CA
• Katherine E. Charonko, Esq., Bailey & Glasser LLP, Charleston, WV
• Margaret Donnell, Co-Founder, Stop Sterigenics and Citizens 4 Clean Air, Chicago, IL
• Gary M. Goldberg, Senior Vice President – Mass Torts, ARCHER, Houston, TX
• Deborah Greenspan, Esq., Blank Rome LLP, Washington, DC
• Jeremy V. Haynes, Managing Director, Ankura, Washington, DC
• Bryce T. Hensley, Esq., Romanucci & Blandin LLC, Chicago, IL
• David Katzenstein, Esq., Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, Newark, NJ
• Brian Kent, Esq., Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP, Philadelphia, PA
• James M. Kramer, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Joshua D. Lee, Esq., Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, Chicago, IL
• Sommer D. Luther, Esq., Andrus Wagstaff, Denver, CO
• Stephen Novakidis, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, New York, NY
• Marc Scarcella, Principal, Roux Associates, Arlington, VA
• Christopher A. Seeger, Esq., Seeger Weiss LLP, Ridgefield Park, NJ
• Melissa K. Sims, Esq., Milberg, New York, NY
• Hon. Daniel Stack (ret.), Aequitas Alternative Dispute Resolution, Madison County, IL
The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
