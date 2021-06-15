ContinuServe Launches Its Carveout Playbook
ContinuServe’s Carveout Playbook helps private equity firms and corporate buyers executive carve-outs at deal speed with reliable outcomes
We are excited to ramp up our carve-out services. This Playbook helps us explain our process to the deal stakeholders. ”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContinuServe, a leader in IT and finance business process outsourcing, today announced its Carveout Playbook, ContinuServe’s proprietary carve-out methodology and solution. ContinuServe’s Carveout Playbook further expands its carve-out business offering to help private equity firms and corporate buyers execute carve-outs at deal speed and with reliable outcomes.
— Paul Lennick, SVP of M&A at ContinuServe,
Carve-outs are transactions when a corporation sells a business unit, division, or product line. In these transactions, another firm will buy these carve-out units and then operate them. Typically, in carve-out transactions, the sold unit does not come with back-office functions like information technology, finance and accounting, and human resources. The buyer of the unit must ramp-up these functions quickly to maintain business continuity or succumb to entangled and costly Transition Services Agreements (TSAs).
The key phases of the Carveout Playbook include 1) Deal Preparation, 2) Operational Diligence, 3) Transition Preparation, 4) Transition Execution, and 5) Run and Enhance the Operations.
Paul Lennick, SVP of M&A at ContinuServe, says of the initiative, “We are excited to ramp up our carve-out services. This Playbook helps us explain our process to the deal stakeholders. Our team has advised on many carve-out transactions from the IT and finance perspective and we have a proven track record of driving value in these transactions.”
The ContinuServe team has resources of over 500 full-time team members, who can deliver IT and financial services to these carved-out units.
For more information about ContinuServe’s carve-out services, please visit: https://continuserve.com/industries/carve-out-services/
About ContinuServe
Founded in 2003, ContinuServe is a leading provider of back-office consulting and outsourcing services to midmarket companies. ContinuServe is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and maintains delivery capabilities across the U.S. and Globally.
###
Nadia Haidar
Red Rooster PR
email us here