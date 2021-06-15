Detour to be Placed for the Route 4029 (Clay Avenue) Sinking Run Bridge Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Wen-Brooke Contracting, Inc., of Three Springs, will place a detour for bridge replacement work to begin on the Route 4029 (Clay Avenue) Sinking Run Bridge Replacement project in Snyder Township, Blair County.

Beginning Tuesday, June 22, the contractor will place a detour to begin bridge replacement work. A 3.1-mile detour will be placed that will follow: Route 4029 (Clay Avenue), 3rd Street, Route 4027 (Washington Avenue), to Route 453. The detour will be signed and will be in place until mid-August.

Overall work on this project consists of the replacement of an existing bridge with a precast box culvert. Drainage upgrades, resurfacing, signage, sidewalks, curbing and tree trimming, and removal will also be completed as part of this work.

All work on this approximately $921,156 project is expected to be completed by late-August 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101