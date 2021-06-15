KRISTIN CAVALLARI SPEAKS FOR THE FIRST TIME ABOUT HER DIVORCE —IN AN INTERVIEW WITH ‘GRAZIA GAZETTE: THE HAMPTONS’
I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I'm mom. I'm not doing anything else.”HAMPTONS, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than one year after Kristin Cavallari filed for divorce from her husband, Jay Cutler, the actress is speaking out about the bitter process in an exclusive interview with Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons.
A child of divorce, Cavallari spent her whole life working to make sure that an event like this would never destroy her world.
“I've always had this work ethic in me and I've always wanted to make my own money,” she explains. “It has always been really important to me because I never wanted to rely on anybody. To me, money was freedom. It was independence.”
“I probably got that from my parents being divorced,” she continues. “My stepmom was 20 years younger than my dad. I didn't like that situation. ... I remember my dad saying, ‘You know, you don't have to have a job.’ And I was like, ‘No, I know. But I want one.’ I've always wanted to make my own money and be my own person.”
That’s a trait that’s come in handy as Cavallari, 34, navigates her own divorce from ex-NFL star Jay Cutler, 38. The couple were married for seven years and had three kids—sons Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5—before Cavallari filed for divorce in April 2020. Ironically, she’d signed a prenup meant to protect Cutler’s NFL money, but now he’s reportedly fighting for half of her businesses. Despite the nastiness that any divorce battle naturally entails, Cavallari is surprisingly level-headed about it, even grateful.
“I only have my kids half the time now. I have them every other week,” she explains. Rather than bemoan the disruption, she’s made the tricky situation work for everyone involved. She reveals, “I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I'm mom. I'm not doing anything else.”
“I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to. But when I have my kids, I'm not doing anything else.”
