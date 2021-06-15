Governor Signs Trio of Climate Action & Clean Energy Stimulus Bills

Stimulus bills will provide resources to renewable energy projects, clean energy sector workforce development, and energy efficiency projects

DENVER, CO - Today, Governor Polis signed into law three bills that are a part of Colorado’s recovery package, all targeting investments in the clean energy sector and energy efficiency projects.

HB21-1253, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Senators Faith Winter & Bob Rankin, invests $5 million into local government grants for shovel-ready, job-creating projects in the renewable energy sector. Market forces, consumer choices, and environmental consciousness have moved Colorado’s economy toward a sustainable clean energy future, and this bill will help support and accelerate that transition.

“We have the power to create jobs, promote sustainability and put Colorado on a pathway toward a cleaner future by funding more renewable energy projects throughout our state,” said Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster). “These resources will be used to enable renewable energy infrastructure projects where they are needed most, stimulating our economy and creating tremendous opportunities for our workforce.”

SB21-230, sponsored by Senators Chris Hansen & Faith Winter, allocates $40 million to the Colorado Energy Office for several clean energy finance initiatives. The majority of these funds will be directed to the Colorado Clean Energy Fund, which acts as Colorado’s “Green Bank” with the purpose of financing clean energy projects and bridging gaps between clean energy projects and private capital providers. The remaining funds will be spent between programs that support clean energy retrofits, energy efficient new construction, clean energy lending and funding for the installation of EV charging stations at facilities across the state.

“As we work to rapidly reduce carbon emissions and meet our climate goals, we need additional funding to support our efforts,” said Senator Chris Hansen (D-Denver). “These vital resources will help us preserve our environment and utilize our abundant clean energy resources while creating good-paying green jobs, putting us on a successful pathway toward a sustainable future for generations to come.”

SB21-231, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Senators Tammy Story & Dennis Hisey, will provide $3 million to fund grants in the Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides funding to low-income residents across the state to fund weatherization upgrades in their homes. On average, low-income households pay over four times as much of their household income on energy costs and are sometimes forced to cut back on healthcare, childcare, groceries, and other expenses just to keep the bills paid. Weatherization can significantly alleviate these costs, as well as improve the lives and well-being of residents.

“We must ensure that every Coloradan, no matter where they live or the amount of money in their pocket, is safe and comfortable in their home,” said Senator Tammy Story (D-Evergreen). “This funding will help low-income residents afford weatherization upgrades to their homes while simultaneously saving them money and enhancing energy efficiency.”

To read the bills and find more details about the legislation, visit leg.colorado.gov.