The Futurist Institute Awarded U.S. Trademark for the FLTA® Professional Designation
The Futurist Institute's FLTA® professional designation has received an official trademark from the USPTO. This impacts current and future designation holders.
Being awarded a trademark for our professional designation is exciting news for The Futurist Institute's current and future FLTA® learners.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute received a U.S. trademark from the USPTO for its professional certification, the FLTA® — the Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst designation.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute
Founded in 2016, The Futurist Institute helps analysts, consultants, and aspiring leaders become professional futurists. The Futurist Institute is also an approved provider of continuing education by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.
Jason Schenker, the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, personally applied for the trademark on behalf of The Futurist Institute. "This is a very exciting development. We are very proud of the FLTA® program, and this trademark will help elevate the formal visibility of the FLTA® program and our designation holders," Schenker shared.
"With around 25 hours of content in courses, workshops, and exams, it is exciting to see The Futurist Institute awarded a formal trademark for the designation representing the hard work and time our learners dedicate to receive the FLTA®," Schenker added.
The trademarking of the FLTA® by the USPTO comes just as The Futurist Institute launched a new initiative — The Author Institute — to help leaders tell their stories and write books that elevate their profiles and increase their professional opportunities.
The Futurist Institute is based in Austin, Texas and exclusively confers the FLTA® (Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst) professional designation.
The Futurist Institute is online at www.FuturistInstitute.org
The Author Institute offerings are online at www.AuthorInstitute.org
