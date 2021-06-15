EPOCH Clemson Celebrates Two Year Anniversary
Student housing unit continues to give back to community.SENECA, SC , UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since opening its doors to Clemson students in August 2019, EPOCH Clemson has established itself as an impressive housing option. Nearly at full capacity for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, EPOCH Clemson continues to provide residents with not only great housing and living situations, but fun and meaningful resident experiences as well.
Highest on the list of activities is the community’s commitment to giving back locally in various ways. With a mantra of “Your Time, Your Journey,” EPOCH encourages residents to make the most of their college experiences. By hosting blood drives, monthly meal deliveries to a local homeless shelter, Goodwill donation collections, lake cleanup days and much more, EPOCH residents are fully engaged and involved with giving back to those in need.
“At EPOCH Clemson, we are committed to providing opportunities for our residents and staff members to help others,” said Austin Thrasher, leasing manager at EPOCH Clemson. “It’s exciting to witness the sense of community built around this common goal, even with the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve found that creating these experiences for our residents allows them to grow as individuals and make the most of their college years.”
One popular event the community hosted in February was Smooch the Pooch, an on-property event benefiting the Oconee Humane Society. More than 60 residents attended the event, interacting with adoptable pets and collecting donations of pet toys, food, leashes and more. The 2021 event was the second of its kind and EPOCH Clemson plans to make Smooch the Pooch an annual community event.
“As a resident, college student and dog mom, ‘Smooch the Pooch’ was one of my favorite ‘Help Others’ events,” said Caroline Ham, an EPOCH Clemson resident. “The Humane Society is an organization I love to support and help, and I love that they were able to come out to EPOCH so we could get our whole community involved. People came by to donate money and items and of course, the dogs were a huge hit!”
EPOCH Clemson is also proud to partner with the university’s ‘Clemson Life’ program, whereby the community invites full-time students with special needs to take on various employment opportunities and join the Tribe. Presently, EPOCH Clemson has a student from this program working in their mailroom. The EPOCH team looks forward to future opportunities to live out their veritas, “Work Hard. Have Fun. Help Others.”
About EPOCH Clemson
As Valeo Groupe Americas’ flagship student brand consisting of cottages, townhomes and brownstones, EPOCH offers amenity-rich spaces and dynamic student communities with a branded hospitality model that celebrates the journey of every college student. Valeo Groupe America’s objective and mission is “Together, Growing Community.” The company’s operations platform focuses on delivering a proprietary resident experience program approach that will add immense value to the overall higher learning experience of students by building exceptional communities designed with the evolving student in mind. For more information, please visit https://www.epochclemson.com/.
About Valeo Groupe Americas
Valeo Groupe Americas is an affiliate of Valeo Groupe, a vertically integrated global niche housing platform with offices in Charlotte, London, St. Helier, Madrid, Copenhagen and Stockholm. Valeo focuses on delivering unmatched personalized resident experiences in the senior and student markets it serves. At Valeo our purpose is to leave it better than we found it. This is our commitment to build better, live better and do better, and is rooted in everything we do. Built on a 17-year track record, our tribe of seasoned difference makers boasts in excess of 200 collective years in real estate banking, investing, development, construction and management across eight countries. Valeo is continuing to change the landscape of niche housing by growing its community and creating happy tribe members, residents and stakeholders around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.valeoamericas.com/.
