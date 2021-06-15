Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AGC Georgia Awards Contractors for Safety Excellence

Numerous firms receive honors at the local and national level

We are thrilled to recognize these firms for their unwavering commitment to fostering a culture focused on safety.”
— AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the leading association for the construction industry in Georgia and at the national level, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) and the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC of America) annually partner to recognize firms for safety excellence. Twenty-four Georgia-based construction firms were honored for their dedication to safety throughout the 2020 calendar year.

“Georgia is honored to have so many contractors who instill workplace safety throughout every project,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “We are thrilled to recognize these firms for their unwavering commitment to fostering a culture focused on safety. I know we’ll witness more firms excel to these standards in the coming years thanks to our members’ efforts towards teaching jobsite best practices.”

AGC Georgia and AGC of America recognized 18 contractor firms in the most prestigious category of Zero Incidence Rate:
● Alston Construction Company, LLC
● Anderson Construction Company
● Ben B. Gordy Construction Co., Inc.
● Bowen & Watson, Inc.
● Cooper & Company General Contractors
● Duffey Southeast, Inc.
● FS 360, LLC
● Garbutt Construction Company
● Headley Construction Corporation
● Hogan Construction Group
● Martin Concrete Construction
● Precision Electrical Contractors, Inc.
● RA-LIN and Associates
● Renfroe Construction Co., LLC
● Sheridan Construction
● Swofford Construction, Inc.
● Warren Associates, Inc.
● Young Contracting/SE, Inc.

AGC Georgia also recognized the following firms for local excellence:
● Bobby Taylor Painting Holdings, Inc.
● Brent Scarbrough & Company
● Emery & Associates
● Penco Electrical Contractors, Inc.
● Van Winkle and Company, Inc.
● West Construction Company

For more information about AGC Georgia and the Safety Awards, please visit www.agcga.org.

About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.

Rob Kremer
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-218-3077
rkremer@rhythmcommunications.com

