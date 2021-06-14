Pelosi Statement on Five Years Since Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement to mark five years since the attack at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which occurred on June 12, 2016:

“As we mark five years since the shooting at Pulse Nightclub, Americans join Orlando and the LGBTQ community to honor the 49 beautiful souls senselessly murdered while simply enjoying a night of dancing and celebration. Today, our heart breaks again thinking of the brave survivors and families of the victims, whose grief I saw firsthand while visiting Pulse five years ago to mourn this appalling act. Tragically, in the years since, we have continued to see gun violence and hate crimes plaguing communities across our nation and leaving behind nearly unimaginable pain.

“As we face this urgent epidemic, Democrats are committed to the fight to end gun violence once and for all. In March, the Democratic House passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, which secures universal background checks, and the Enhanced Background Checks Act, which closes the deadly Charleston loophole – and Democrats are committed to ensuring these vital, bipartisan bills become the law of the land. We are proud to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris to take swift action to save lives. Thanks to their bold leadership, the Administration is working to combat the proliferation of ‘ghost guns,’ implement extreme risk protection orders at the state level, invest in community violence intervention strategies and more.

“As we mark LGBTQ Pride Month and Gun Violence Prevention Month this June, let us honor the memories of those we lost at Pulse – and, indeed, all the lives stolen by this epidemic – by renewing our pledge to deliver strong, effective gun safety legislation. We must not relent until every American can learn, work, pray and spend time with loved ones free from the fear of gun violence.”

