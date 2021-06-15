RoverPass announces discounts for travelers and non-refundable bookings for owners
RoverPass announces a new option that enables travelers to save money while also enabling all RV Parks and Campgrounds to receive more guaranteed revenue.
This is an absolute game changer for RV Parks and Campgrounds all across the country - we are thrilled to help them receive more guaranteed revenue.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoverPass, an industry-leading travel site that enables travelers to book RV Parks and campgrounds, and a premier provider of Reservation Management software, is excited to announce a new option that enables travelers to save money while also enabling all RV Parks and Campgrounds to receive more guaranteed revenue.
— Shawn Cordes, Head of Product
The new Non-Refundable Booking option enables all RV Parks and Campgrounds to offer a 10% discount to travelers for a non-refundable cancellation policy. In addition, effective immediately, all travelers who book a campground that offers a 10% discount option can now choose to either book the regular cancellation policy at the regular price, or book a non-refundable cancellation policy and save 10% off their reservation.
"This new functionality is a big win for RV Park and Campground owners because these non-refundable bookings help to protect their overall revenue from last minute cancellations - especially cancellations due to weather." says RoverPass CEO, Ravi Parikh. “This is also a big win for travelers everywhere who now have an option to save more money,” Parikh continued.
The Non-Refundable Booking option was inspired by AirBnb’s wildly successful option to allow vacation rental owners to receive non-refundable bookings in exchange for a 10% traveler discount, as well as hotels who offer a discount for non-refundable bookings. RV Parks and Campgrounds can opt-in and out of this option at any time, and this will be updated in seconds.
Every RV Park and Campground in North America is invited to receive these new non-refundable bookings from RoverPass. To get started, parks can visit RoverPass Campground Solutions to request a demo and they can start receiving these bookings the same day!
About RoverPass
RoverPass is the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network. The RoverPass commitment to RV parks and campgrounds includes the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs.
For more information, visit roverpass.com and follow us on Facebook @roverpass.
