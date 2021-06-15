Mom of Seven Uses Specialized Training Method To Become The First Woman In History To Climb The Seven Second Summits
Following A Near Fatal Car Crash, Jenn Drummond Sets Her Sights On an Impactful Journey Inspiring People Around The World To Live BOLD, BRAVE AND BEAUTIFUL
Blood Flow Restriction Training, or BFR, is a paradigm shift in the way we look at training - an ideal way to prepare for the rigors, and the technical challenges the Seven Second Summits present.”PARK CITY , UTAH , USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountaineer, motivational speaker, and the world’s next great thought leader, Jenn Drummond is on a major transformative journey to become the first woman to complete all of the Second Seven Summits all while inspiring others across the globe to conquer their own personal mountains. With the help of Olympic Physician, Jim Stray-Gundersen, MD, and a specialized training method B Strong Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) Training, Jenn is able to get the most out of every training session with the exact intensity she needs to reach her climbing goals.
— Jim Stray-Gundersen, MD
As a Michigan native and Park City, Utah transplant, Jenn has raised seven incredible and unique kids in the mountains, which created an environment to share a love of seeking and exploring. The spark to set out on this historical feat of climbing the Second Seven Summits was ignited from the most traumatic event of her life: a near-fatal car crash. After surviving the event, Jenn walked away from the accident with a renewed sense of purpose to make the absolute most of every minute. After climbing the Grand Teton mountain in Wyoming, it opened the channel for a pure calling to climb and push new limits. For Jenn, it’s not about running away from pain and trauma (or in her case, climbing), it’s about running toward yourself and becoming more present, to “fill your bucket,” and live a beautiful life fulfilled. Jenn credits her consistent routines and the specialty training with BFR to get her in optimal shape - both mental and physical.
How does Jenn train for ultimate summit success? Training for mountaineering places big demands on the body. Speedy recovery is a major component of being able to climb consistently. With a previous injury and the daily fatigue of the mountain, Jenn has turned to long time consultant to the best in the world, Sports Scientist, Dr. Jim Stray-Gundersen for his expertise with Blood Flow Restriction Training and B Strong BFR Bands to maximize her training, recovery time, and prevent injury.
“Blood Flow Restriction Training, or BFR, is exactly what Jenn needs to prepare for the rigors and the technical challenges the Seven Second Summits present - they are more technically difficult. BFR is a paradigm shift in the way we look at training. When you’re climbing mountains, you are using every muscle in various transitional combinations, every day, 10 hours a day. Your training must mimic the intensity of the consistent fatigue of the muscles while climbing without causing injury. With B Strong BFR one gets that intense fatigue in the muscle, but without lifting heavy weights that can cause injury to the muscle and to the joints. The fatigue with BFR actually stimulates a cascade of hormones including human growth hormone that actually produce huge gains in strength, power, lean body mass without adding bulk, and recent studies have suggested increase in endurance - all critical elements to Jenn's climbing goals," says Stray-Gundersen.
"Having just returned from Everest, I can tell you B Strong helped me maximize my training. I was able to do shorter cardio-workouts, get leaner, and felt stronger than ever with endurance and a high aerobic capacity! I was able to move and climb at the highest power output," says Drummond.
What are the Seven Second Summits and why are they so demanding? The Seven Second Summits are the second-highest mountain on each of the seven continents. Almost everyone has heard of the Seven Summits, and many mountaineers have made it their life’s work to accomplish them all. Meanwhile the Seven Second Summits present a different challenge: the same heavy undertaking of high-altitude ascents, but with less infrastructure and climbing traffic associated with the climbs. With the inclusion of the infamous K2, the Seven Second Summits are a demanding pursuit. Jenn’s goal is to become the first woman to complete the task.
In October 2020, Jenn climbed Ama Dablam (22,349 feet) in Nepal and then she tackled Ojos del Salado (22,614 feet) in Chile on December 8, 2020. She climbed Mount Kenya (17,057 feet) in February in Kenya and just returned from Mount Everest (29,032 feet) and is making plans for K2 on the Pakistan/China border in Asia soon. From travel days to base camp to summit bids, each mountain tells a story. On her website, “Bold Brave Beautiful” Jenn recounts the nitty gritty, surprises, and day by day journey of her training climbs and Second Summits in her “Summit Notes” series. This documentation helps Jenn’s audience see just how much goes into achieving these major climbs. Along with Summit Notes, BBB also features a blog for her followers to learn how to be more present, offer mantras they can practice, and more.
How B Strong BFR Works:
B Strong is a cutting-edge proprietary implementation of Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) training—an exercise technique that with proper equipment, safely manipulates the body’s circulatory system, and when combined with exercise, produces rapid gains in strength and fitness using lighter-weights, and in a shorter period of time than traditional training. The patent pending
B Strong BFR inflatable bands are worn around the upper portion of the arms and/or legs to safely slow the blood in the limb. The bands are inflated to individualized pressures prescribed by the B Strong BFR Training System and then simple, low-load exercise produces profound muscle “burn” comparable to intense anaerobic training. This strong fatigue triggers a natural, robust, hormonal cascade, which in turn produces hypertrophy and strength gains on par with heavy exercise or traditional weight lifting. The hormones circulating in the blood-stream benefit all areas of the body that are working, not just the restricted limb or limbs, thus creating a “Systemic Response.”
