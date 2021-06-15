Sign up to receive news releases via email.

Office of State Tax Commissioner Extends Hours on May 17

Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner will extend office hours until 7 p.m. CDT on Monday, May 17 to provide taxpayer assistance in person and by phone. Tax Day for individuals is May 17 this year, due to COVID-related extensions.

“We are extending our hours on May 17th to better serve taxpayers who have last minute questions about filing,” Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger stated. “The experts in our individual income tax section are here to help.”

Taxpayers may visit the 8th floor of the North Dakota State Capitol for assistance with, or to drop off, their North Dakota individual income taxes. The south door of the building will be accessible to taxpayers. Parking is available in the visitor parking lot, immediately east of the main south Capitol entrance.

Taxpayers who would like to call the office for assistance may call the individual income tax staff at 701-328-1247.

“If taxpayers are unable to file by the May 17 extended deadline, they will need to file for an extension prior to the deadline,” said Rauschenberger. “However, we remind individuals who owe taxes that they should make a payment by May 17 to avoid interest.”

Individuals needing to make a payment may do so online for free by going to www.nd.gov/tax/payment. An extension may be filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by using Form 4868 Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, which can be found at www.irs.gov. Extensions that are granted for federal returns are also recognized for North Dakota returns.

Rauschenberger continues to encourage taxpayers to e-file and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security, and timeliness of return and refund processing. He reminds e-filers to verify their address and bank information. Paper-filers are reminded to enclose a complete copy of their federal return, any W-2(s), 1099’s, or other documents with North Dakota withholding and to sign their return.

Individuals who were unable to file an income tax return or pay the tax by April 15th could file and make payment through May 17, 2021, without penalty and interest. As of May 10, 2021, more than 378,000 North Dakota individual income tax returns have been processed.

Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.nd.gov/tax or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

