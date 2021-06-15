Wyoming draw results posted June 17

Check your email in the morning

6/14/2021 11:02:34 PM

Cheyenne - Hunters, mark your calendars. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department plans to release draw results for resident elk and resident and nonresidents deer, antelope, fall turkey and sandhill crane licenses on the morning of June 17. The quickest and simplest way to get results this year is to check your email.

On the morning of June 17, hunters can expect to receive an email with a direct link to their individualized draw results.

“We can now easily email customers draw results information, thanks to the details you provided when creating an account in the Game and Fish login portal,” said Jennifer Doering, license section manager. “This is one of the benefits to the new system and one of the ways we continue to offer top-notch customer service to Wyoming hunters.”

To receive an email with draw results, applicants must have used a valid email address when applying and also be opted-in to receive emails from Game and Fish. Applicants who used an old or invalid email address can update their information by logging into their Game and Fish user account. If applicants opted out of receiving emails from Game and Fish, the only way to receive a message is to enroll themselves again.

“Because we respect your email privacy and preferences, Game and Fish cannot re-enroll applicants in our email program. If you unsubscribed from receiving all emails from Game and Fish, you must opt-in yourself again to give us permission to send you messages,” said Sara DiRienzo, public information officer for the department.

To resubscribe, enter your email address on the Game and Fish website to reactivate your account.

“If you aren’t sure of your email preferences, you can reactivate your account just to make sure,” DiRienzo said.

Hunters can still check draw results on June 17 through the Game and Fish website, as usual. To access results through the website, applicants will need to know their Game and Fish login username and password.

Applicants who are unsuccessful in drawing a license will receive their refund within 10 days directly to the credit card used to apply. Successful applicants can expect their licenses in the mail near the end of July, with regulations to follow. The 2021 Big Game Regulations are also available online.

The leftover draw application period for elk, deer and antelope is open June 21-25; a list will be posted on the Game and Fish website. Hunters can also still apply for a Super Tag until July 1 or a chance at a Commissioner's License from the Wyoming First Lady’s Food From the Field raffle until June 20.

Hunters with questions can contact Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., MDT.

(Game & Fish - (307) 777-4600)

